'Not Barca worthy' - Xavi criticises team after Benfica draw exposes finishing flaw

Xavi was disappointed with Barcelona's performance in a 0-0 draw with Benfica on Tuesday, admitting it was not worthy of the Liga giants.

The Blaugrana nearly gave up a stoppage-time goal, but opposing striker Haris Seferovic missed an open net.

Their manager was particularly concerned about the lack of finishing confidence in his side, though he expressed optimism the trait would improve in time.

What has been said?

"We were far superior to Benfica and we played a great game, we only missed the goal," Xavi told reporters. "If we had scored, we would be talking about a great game."

"I'm still optimistic. We're Barca, we have talent and players to make a difference. But today we added one point and that's not Barca worthy."

"Today we have seen that there is no physical issue.

"What we must do is regain the confidence of the players who can score goals. We will see what we can do on the market in January."

Pique adds his verdict

Centre-back Gerard Pique, meanwhile, praised the continued support of fans during a difficult season.

"The fans are playing an important role in trying to change the dynamics, they support us through thick and thin," he said. "I have never seen the Camp Nou in this way, it's priceless and you have to take advantage of it."

Article continues below

On the possibility of reaching the round of 16, he added: "We depend on ourselves, we go to Munich with the intention of winning. It will be difficult, but we're in good spirits."

Barcelona would clinch advancement with a victory in their next Champions League match. If they draw and Benfica lose, they would also move forward.

Further reading