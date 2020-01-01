World Cup qualifying draw: How did Africa react?

There were a number of surprising fixtures revealed during the draw in Egypt on Tuesday night

Africa's football nations have begun dreaming about qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in .

The continent discovered which teams their nations will face in the group stage of the qualifiers on Tuesday, although many teams will face an uphill battle in the group stage after a difficult draw.

Then if they win their respective groups, the 10 winners will go through to the play-off stage. From there five winners will progress to the World Cup.

We take a look at how African fans and the media reacted to the draw. Most of the talking points were around the two biggest clashes, against and against , where at least one giant will be bowing out early.

We then take a look at what the supporters of many of the favourite nations felt about their chances, such as and champions .

Another big talking point was Mohamed Salah facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when collide with Gabon.

We compiled the best reactions from around Africa here:

With the easy draw, Nigeria must qualify for 2022 world cup. its our birth right, no room for complain... — Dada JesuGbemiga Ayomilekan (@DSport_Channel) January 21, 2020

World Cup qualifying draw: Nigeria to face Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia https://t.co/fPP2Fvx26V — Gbenga Adewoye (@Gregoal001) January 21, 2020

Nigeria gets an easy group in World Cup Qualifiers.



Road to #AySport pic.twitter.com/F4hZGVyN1h — Ayodele Emaye (@AySport_) January 21, 2020

I think that this is the best chance Bafana Bafana have had to make the World Cup since after 2010. The traditional African soccer powerhouses (read , Ghana, , Nigeria, , and some if the Franco-phone countries) seem extremely vulnerable now. — Donna (@Fegidee) January 21, 2020

Reporters: What are you thoughts on Algeria's World Cup qualifying group?



Me: pic.twitter.com/1EdAA8IJGc — 🇩🇿⚽️ DzairBola Videos (@AlgeriaFootVid) January 21, 2020

Africa's World Cup draw in full: Algeria, and Morocco learn fates https://t.co/nGcHRXLVym — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) January 21, 2020

Closest will ever get to a World Cup. Qatar is so near, yet so far. https://t.co/lh6vdu5xCZ — Ngugi Wa Wainaina🇰🇪 (@ngugiwainainas) January 21, 2020

The Draw for @FIFAWorldCup 2022 @BafanaBafana is in Group G

What do you think, will coach Ntseki's men make it?



The ten group winners advance to the next round.



Those ten second round group winners play home-and-away over two legs. The five winners qualify for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tw43hHD1xU — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) January 21, 2020

🤩 Incredible #WorldCup memories made by Africa's finest 🌍



Who will be heading to Qatar 2022 in search of more history? pic.twitter.com/ShzMdGVUA8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 21, 2020

Not an easy draw for Zimbabwe in Group G of World Cup qualifying, but it could have been worse! Ghana had a disappointing AFCON last year, South Africa are unpredictable, Ethiopia have massive home support and won’t be easy. Only group winners go through to final play-off round. pic.twitter.com/W5Ppy71HSX — Steve Vickers (@SteveVickers5) January 21, 2020

Toughest World Cup qualifying group I've seen Bafana in & the winners don't even qualify. South Africa would need a top, highly experienced coach to get out of this group of death. Shakes Mashaba had the fearless attitude to negotiate it. With Ntseki we are massive underdogs — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) January 21, 2020

There is no way the black stars will not qualify for the WC having drawn against Ethiopia , South Africa and Zimbabwe. If we nor go fit beat these teams diaa then what we dey go search for the tournament under #WorldCup — shaggy🤴🏽🇬🇭 (@_MrPatryk) January 21, 2020

Kenya all the way to World Cup. — masakhwe patrick (@masakhwepatrick) January 21, 2020

Cameroon & Ivory Coast in a group guarantees either Cameroon or Ivory Coast or both could miss out on the World Cup. https://t.co/HmZ9520p1a pic.twitter.com/UPiRw3fQzt — AP 🦅 ⚽️ 🇵🇹🇨🇦 (@futebolfan86) January 21, 2020

So this means no world cup for either Cameroon or Ivory coast https://t.co/PAwfZAIeIb — Kay Olav (@olayiwolakay1) January 21, 2020

Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will face each other on the road to the 2022 World Cup after Egypt and Gabon were drawn in the same qualifying group 👀



Ajih Ejeh Emmanuel - Rajader — Ajih Ejeh Emmanuel -Rajader (@AjihEjeh) January 21, 2020

Aubameyang to face Salah in World Cup qualifying as Egypt and Gabon drawn together https://t.co/sZsHqpTdLW — ☀Adebayo☀ (@bombofia) January 21, 2020