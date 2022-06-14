World Cup 2026 host cities: Stadium venues listed for FIFA tournament in United States, Canada & Mexico
The United States, Canada and Mexico will split hosting duties at World Cup 2026, with 16 venues set to provide the backdrop to star-studded fixtures as FIFA’s flagship event heads back to the Americas for the first time since 1994.
The USA put on the grandest of shows back then, while neighbours in Mexico have previously staged a global gathering on two previous occasions – in 1970 and 1986.
Canada is now joining the party, as part of a triple venture, with an initial list of 43 prospective stadiums across 41 cities being slowly whittled down to a final list of 23. Who is getting the nod across North and Central America? GOAL takes a look…
Editors' Picks
World Cup 2026 host cities and stadium venues
FIFA will, as the World Cup finals are expanded to 48 teams and 80 games from 2026, release a definitive list of host cities and stadium venues on Thursday June 16.
United States
The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California played host to the World Cup final in 1994, as Brazil edged out Italy on penalties, and will form part of FIFA’s plans once again alongside billion-dollar structures such as AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
71,000
Boston
Gillette Stadium
68,756
Cincinnati
Paul Brown Stadium
65,790
Dallas
AT&T Stadium
80,000
Denver
Mile High
76,125
Houston
NRG Stadium
71,500
Kansas City
Arrowhead Stadium
76,416
Los Angeles
Rose Bowl Stadium or SoFi Stadium
90,888/70,200
Miami
Hard Rock Stadium
65,326
Nashville
Nissan Stadium
68,798
New York/New Jersey
MetLife Stadium
82,500
Orlando
Camping World Stadium
65,000
Philadelphia
Lincoln Financial Field
69,796
San Francisco/Bay Area
Levi’s Stadium
68,500
Seattle
Lumen Field
72,000
Washington, D.C./Baltimore
M&T Bank Stadium
71,008
Canada
BC Place in Vancouver has figured prominently in World Cup events before, after playing host to the women’s final in 2015, but only came back into the reckoning in March 2022 as Montreal pulled out of the running.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Edmonton
Commonwealth Stadium
56,302
Toronto
BMO Field
30,000
Vancouver
BC Place
54,500
Mexico
The Azteca Stadium has already seen Brazil and Argentina icons Pele and Diego Maradona savour World Cup glory in legendary surroundings and could complete a notable hat-trick if it is awarded final hosting duties once again.
City
Stadium
Capacity
Guadalajara
Estadio Akron
46,232
Mexico City
Azteca Stadium
81,070
Monterrey
Estadio BBVA
51,348