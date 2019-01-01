Wolves vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Molineux in his first away fixture as permanent Manchester United manager on Tuesday, searching for revenge following their FA Cup exit to Wolves.
The Red Devils were dumped out of the quarter-finals of the competition in March at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo's side in a shock 2-1 defeat, and will be eager to bounce back from the loss with a Premier League victory.
Wolves, however, suffered a fresh 2-0 defeat to Burnley following the international break while the Norwegian manager got his first game of his three-year contract at Old Trafford off to an impressive start with a 2-1 win over Watford thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and livestreamed on Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Wolves players
|Goalkeepers
|Rui Patricio, Ruddy, Norris
|Defenders
|Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, R. Vinagre, John, Kilman
|Midfielders
|Neves, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Goncalves, Watt, Adama
|Forwards
|Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa, Traore, Ashley-Seal, Ennis
Nuno will benefit from a fully healthy squad as they prepare to face the Red Devils.
Potential Wolves XI: Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Helder Costa, Jimenez, Jota.
|Position
|Man United players
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Grant, Romero
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Herrera, Lingard
|Forwards
|Lukaku, Rashford, Martial
Anthony Martial could potentially miss out on Tuesday's clash after picking up a knock against Watford, though could still feature. Victor Lindelof is set to return to the side after missing the victory against Watford to oversee the birth of his child.
Potential Man United XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford.
Betting & Match Odds
Man Utd are priced at odds of winning 21/20 according to bet 365 , while a draw is available at 5/2. A win for Wolves is priced at 29/10.
Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .
Match Preview
Manchester United will have a glorious chance to leapfrog both Arsenal and Tottenham to third in the table should they register victory against Wolves on Tuesday.
Spurs slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday which puts the Red Devils in prime position to secure a top-four finish come the end of the season.
The Manchester side have suffered just one league defeat – their recent 2-0 loss to Arsenal – since Solskjaer took over in December, and he has been successful in steadying his side's ship since the unceremonial departure of former manager Jose Mourinho.
The race for the top four is looking increasingly tight, however, as just three points separates Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Man Utd from third and sixth place in the league table.
Wolves have been a breakout team this season since winning promotion from the Championship, with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in impressive scoring form for the Molineux side.
They have lost two of their last five league fixtures, however, but remain seventh in the table with 44 points, sitting one position behind Chelsea, who are still chasing a top four spot.
Nuno's side will sure to have one eye on their FA Cup semi-final clash with Watford at Wembley on Sunday, however, as they prepare to host the Red Devils.