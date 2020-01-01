Wolves star Jimenez could be the new Benzema for Ronaldo, says Capello

The Italian side fell short in the Champions League, leading Capello to look to the Premier League for a possible squad addition

Fabio Cappelo has urged to move for star Raul Jimenez, suggesting that he could be the foil Cristiano Ronaldo needs in Turin.

Juve retained for yet another season in 2019-20, clinching their eighth successive Scudetto.

Ronaldo was at the fore of their efforts, netting 31 league goals to finish behind only Ciro Immobile in the top scoring rankings.

More teams

In Europe, however, the Nerazzurri were out of luck, going out at the last-16 stage to on away goals despite Cristiano's double in the second leg.

And according to Capello, the former and superstar would benefit from playing alongside Jimenez to replicate his past success in Europe.

"He is a great player who has lots of talent, ideal to play alongside Ronaldo," the ex-Milan, Madrid and boss explained to ESPN when asked about the international.

"Because Cristiano has been missing a [Karim] Benzema at Juventus, that could be Raul."

Capello, however, recognises that following the financial devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown, big signings were likely to be at a premium for the Italian champions.

"Juve's problem is that they have to sell players and loan others out in order to go back into the market," he explained.

Juventus were not the only side to suffer an upset against Lyon in this year's campaign, with also going down to the French underdogs after eliminating Madrid in the last 16.

Capello admitted that City's elimination was the biggest surprise, while looking over the woes of in the wake of their 8-2 thrashing at the hands of .

"I was more surprised by Manchester City's elimination, they were my favourites," Capello added.

Article continues below

"The Real Madrid-City match was very good, very interesting.

"Barcelona right now are not Barcelona, there is something in the dressing room, with the coach, with Bartomeu, it is very difficult.

"People don't understand that you have to be united and work together. I think Barcelona were the most unbalanced team, I think they have a lot of work to do to get back to the level people expect of them and not only hope for Lionel Messi to work miracles."