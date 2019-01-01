Wolves Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Wolves had an incredible first full season back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship, securing a seventh-placed finish and beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal along the way
Nuno Espirito Santo will be expected to push on this upcoming season having secured Raul Jimenez's £30 million signing from Benfica on a permanent basis. He also secured Europa League football for the club, marking the first time that Wolves will participate in European competition since 1981.
They kick off their league campaign with a trip to Leicester City before hosting Manchester United in their first home match at Molineux a week later.
Their final home game of the campaign sees them host Crystal Palace on the penultimate weekend before visiting Chelsea on the closing day.
Wolves' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Wolves Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Wolverhampton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester United
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Burnley
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Wolverhampton
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Chelsea
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Watford
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Wolverhampton
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Southampton
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Wolverhampton
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Wolverhampton v West Ham United
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Wolverhampton
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Wolverhampton
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester City
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Wolverhampton
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Wolverhampton
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Wolverhampton
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Wolverhampton v Liverpool
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Wolverhampton
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leicester City
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Norwich City
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brighton
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Wolverhampton
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Arsenal
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Everton
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Wolverhampton
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Wolverhampton