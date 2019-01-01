Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Traore equals Hazard and Vardy’s Premier League feat against Manchester City

The 23-year-old becomes the third player to score three goals in a single English top-flight season against Pep Guardiola's men

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore matched Eden Hazard and Jamie Vardy’s goalscoring feat against in Friday’s Premier League game.

The Spanish-born Malian found the back of the net as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men came from behind to stun the Citizens 3-2 at Molineux Stadium.

After were 2-0 down with Raheem Sterling’s brace, the winger then ignited his side’s comeback with his strike in the 55th minute.

The 23-year-old has now scored three league goals this season against the Etihad Stadium outfit, after his brace back in October.

The feat ensured the former winger matched Hazard and Vardy’s record as the third player to score three goals in a single Premier League season against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

In total, Traore has notched five goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

The winger will hope to continue the blistering form when fifth-placed Wolves take on champions-elect on Sunday.