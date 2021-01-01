Winks concerned by lack of playing time at Spurs after stellar strike in win over Wycombe

The midfielder scored the key second goal in Tottenham's 4-1 win at Wycombe

Harry Winks has spoken of his frustration at a lack of regular playing time at .

Jose Mourinho has a wealth of midfield options, notably Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - meaning Winks has been playing second fiddle for much of the season.

However, he was handed a start in the draw with in the Premier League on January 13 and was given the nod to be in the first XI against Wycombe in the on Monday.

He justified his selection with an assured display, and he scored the decisive second goal in the 4-1 win .

Following the game, Winks was asked to comment on his situation - and there is a sense of frustration in not being a regular starter.

“Still in and out, which is not what I want, but that is football and every time I get the chance I have to take it,” Winks told BT Sport .

“It was a tough game and it was important I approached it in the right way. Every game is an opportunity to prove my worth. Today was a good day for me.”

When pressed on his situation by Radio Five , Winks said: “It's difficult not to get regular game time and build up momentum but every time I get the opportunity I have to take it; that's down to me to perform well."

Winks eased the tension that was creeping into Spurs’ minds with his goal on 86 minutes, an excellent curling effort from the edge of the box.

It was a goal that came from hard work on the training ground.

“I have been working a lot on my finishing, especially on my left foot,” Winks said. “I am actually better on my left than my right for some reason.

“It came to me and I just tried to compose myself and find the spot rather than lashing at it and fortunately it went in.”

Up next for Tottenham is a clash with in the fifth round, but the focus shifts to a Premier League meeting with on Thursday.

Winks may have given manager Mourinho food for thought, but given Hojbjerg and Ndombele were on the bench, they are highly likely to start against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.