Fans can win tickets to Premier League Asia Trophy with new sleeve badge

The new sleeve badge is produced by Avery Dennison and will feature a technologically advanced design allowing fans to win tickets to games in China

, , West Ham and Newcastle will take part in next week's Premier League Asia Trophy in sporting a brand new sleeve badge which will help fans win tickets to matches.

The new sleeve badge has been embedded with smart digital technology, and will be used for the first time on Wednesday, when Newcastle take on Wolves in Nanjing. Manchester City will play West Ham later in the day.

Global branding and labelling manufacturer Avery Dennison has signed on to supply names, numbers and sleeve badges to the Premier League for the next three seasons and has collaborated with renowned Chinese artist Zhijun Wang for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Fans will be able to scan the bespoke, technologically advanced sleeve badge and discover information on how to win tickets to the Premier League Asia Trophy matches in Shanghai and Nanjing using the hashtag #MyADPremier LeagueAsiaTrophyShirt on Weibo.

“I wanted it to match the style of the original Premier League logo, so I designed a unique typeface for the Chinese characters that read ‘ ’, based on a similar pattern to that of the Premier League. Behind the Premier League lion, there is a waving flag, showing the unity in the sport,"

Wang said. "This year will be the ninth edition of the tournament and the second to be held in mainland China after Beijing hosted it in 2009. It's the first time a new Chinese logo will be used in the Premier League Asia Trophy and I am proud to be part of that."

Avery Dennison will also be hosting events in Nanjing and Shanghai throughout the tournament, showcasing the smart digital technology embedded in the limited-edition sleeve badge.