Will Cristiano Ronaldo be banned for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final?

The hat-trick hero's behaviour in the aftermath of his side's last-16 victory over Atletico has raised concerns that he could miss the next stage

Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly kept ' quest on course in typical fashion this week as his sensational hat-trick against ensured his side's place in the quarter-finals.

Juve had been trailing 2-0 from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano and they needed something special in Turin to preserve their chances of winning the European crown.

Ronaldo had been struggling to reach his usual high standards in the competition this season, with just one goal in six appearances prior to the second leg, but when the moment demanded it, he delivered.

Massimiliano Allegri's men can now look forward to the quarter-final draw, which takes place on March 15, with the likes of , and all in the hat.

However, there are concerns that Ronaldo could miss at least one of the last eight games, with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Portuguese star faces a possible suspension.

Goal takes a look at what Ronaldo did to risk a ban and whether he will actually be punished by UEFA.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo do to risk a ban?

Ronaldo is never shy about confronting his critics and, having endured taunting from Atletico fans over the two legs, he didn't waste the opportunity to revel in the afterglow of his tie-winning performance.

After scoring all three goals to eliminate the Liga side, Ronaldo excitedly celebrated with his team-mates in front of supporters but made a controversial gesture with his hands towards his groin.

The gesture was likely inspired by a similar move made by Atletico head coach Diego Simeone in his side's first-leg win over Juve, which the Argentine explained was a message to the fans watching the game that his team had "balls, a lot of balls."

Diego Simeone on Cristiano's celebration: "He was thinking about the fans & showing the personality of a great club like Juventus."

When asked about Ronaldo's celebration in the post-game press conference following the second leg, Simeone said: "I'm sure Cristiano made the gesture with the same intention I did, with his people."

Indeed, Ronaldo's team-mate Giorgio Chiellini used similar terminology after the second-leg triumph, telling Sky Sport Italia that Juventus "put [their] cojones into the match."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be banned?

it is unclear whether Ronaldo will receive a ban for his gesture, but he will probably be fined at a minimum.

Simeone was fined €20,000 (£17k/$23k) by UEFA after the governing body concluded that his controversial celebration constituted "improper conduct", but the Atleti coach escaped a touchline ban.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, UEFA is set to Ronaldo's gesture in the same way they did Simeone's and a suspension could be warranted if the Juve attacker is found to have goaded Atletico fans. However, if not, the course of action against Ronaldo is likely to be a fine only, as in the case of Simeone.

Simeone was found to have violated Article 11.2 of UEFA's Disciplinary Regulations - engaging in conduct that is "insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct" - and Ronaldo's mimicry of the Argentine's behaviour suggests that he too will be found in breach.

Crucially, the disciplinary measures depend on UEFA's interpretation of events. Ronaldo might escape with an official warning or reprimand, but he could also be fined (up to a maximum of €100,00) and suspended.