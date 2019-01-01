Wilfried Zaha's transfer from Crystal Palace to Chelsea is on the cards - Martin Allen

The former Leicester City manager has claimed Stamford Bridge would be the best destination for the Ivorian forward

Martin Allen has described Wilfried Zaha as a "very good acquisition" and should opt to sign him once their transfer ban is lifted.

The international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after a switch to and failed in the summer.

It is looking likely Stamford Bridge will come calling for the 27-year old in the summer particularly as Willian will be out of contract.

"I think it's [Chelsea moving for Zaha] something that will be on the cards," Allen told Love Sport Radio.

"Chelsea will be desperately waiting for the result of their hearing as to whether they can sign players. Willian is out of contract in the summer, and Chelsea have to be looking for a quality replacement".

"Given the way that Chelsea dominate possession, I think Zaha will be ready to step up and really become the main man at that top level. I think he'd be a very very good acquisition."

Zaha's scored 55 goals and provided 67 assists in 339 appearances for with his contract running out in June 2023.