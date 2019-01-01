Wilfred Ndidi disappointed after another Leicester City loss

The Foxes suffered a seventh defeat in nine games and the Nigeria international is frustrated by the unimpressive run

Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his disappointment in ’s 2-1 loss to in Sunday’s game.

After Jamie Vardy’s strike cancelled out Troy Deeney’s effort, Andre Gray scored the winner in additional time to deny the Foxes a share of spoils.

The defeat is their seventh in nine games which have seen them dropped to the 11th spot in the log after gathering 35 points from 29 games.

The King Power Stadium outfit had sacked Claude Puel to bring in Brendan Rodgers in an attempt to halt the poor run, but their fortune is yet to change.

Article continues below

Displeased with the performance, the 22-year-old midfielder has taken to the social media to express his frustration.

“Disappointing result, but we keep working,” Ndidi tweeted.

Disappointing result, but we keep working 💙 pic.twitter.com/3FIRG4ipk0 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 3, 2019

Ndidi who has two goals in 29 league appearances will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they play host to on March 9.