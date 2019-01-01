Wijnaldum welcomes margin for error after Liverpool’s ‘wild and hectic’ win over Man City

The Netherlands international midfielder was delighted to see Jurgen Klopp’s side overcome the Blues in a crunch top-of-the-table encounter at Anfield

Georginio Wijnaldum admits ’s 3-1 win over was “wild and hectic” with the Reds pleased to have opened up a “gap” at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds are now eight points clear at the summit, with Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoying a little breathing space in their bid to land a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

A clinical performance at Anfield against the defending champions has edged them another step closer to hitting that ultimate target, with Pep Guardiola’s side dispatched in ruthless fashion.

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum told Liverpool’s official website of a thrilling encounter: “What a game!

“I think the way the game started was quite difficult - they play a long ball to the right side and I think they ended up with two corners, so at that moment you have to be awake immediately because otherwise, you can concede a goal. But I think we did it quite well and next to that it was quite wild and hectic!

“But after the first couple of minutes, I think we played good football [and] scored two goals. In the second half, we came out of the dressing room, started good and scored another one.

“It was 3-0 and then at the end, because we were tired, it was a little bit difficult and they were getting better in the game and this resulted in one goal for them. But at the end we played a very good game.

“They just grew in the game [after Liverpool’s flying start] and we tried to stop them with all we had.

“That’s what we did but you could still see that they have a lot of quality, so we did everything but sometimes they still came through our press.

“That’s the kind of team we were playing against but I think overall we did a tremendous job by playing the way we played in there and we can be proud of ourselves.”

For many, the title is now Liverpool’s to lose – even with two-thirds of the season to come.

Wijnaldum insists nobody in Klopp’s squad sees things that way, but admits it is comforting to have margin for error.

He added: “It’s always good if you have a gap between the teams behind you [but] you can see with last season that it means nothing because if you don’t perform and get the results you need to get, they can close the gap really quick

“So what we have to do is just focus game by game and give our all and then at the end of the season, we will see where we are. But I think we just have to enjoy the moment we are in now, because we worked hard for it, and try to carry on.”