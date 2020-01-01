Why Nigeria have not received Women's World Cup prize money yet - Fifa

The West African nation's players are yet to receive their prize money eight months after participating in the finals held in France

The Federation Internationale de Football Association [Fifa] has confirmed why it has not paid 2019 Women's World Cup prize money to .

The Super Falcons featured in each of the past editions since its inception in 1991 but only made it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999 last year before they were kicked out by .

Despite a 3-0 defeat to the two-time world champions at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, a Round of 16 qualification means the West African nation will receive one million US dollars as prize money.

While Goal can confirm the benefits payment, which 20 Nigerian clubs shared to a tune of US$194031.57, nothing has been heard about the prize money eight months after the finals in .

In response to Goal's exclusive mail enquiry, Fifa further disclosed that it is in the process of completing its payment obligation to some World Cup participating countries, which included Nigeria.

"Regarding your request, as part of our long-term vision to invest into the development of women’s football at all levels, prior to last year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in France, Fifa announced that it would more than triple the financial contribution for participating Member Associations in the tournament to USD 50 million," Will, a member of Fifa's media department wrote to Goal.

"This included a 100% increase in prize money (compared to 2015) and the introduction of a Fifa Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme.

"Regarding the preparation money for the tournament and the funds for the Fifa Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme, we can confirm that this has been distributed to all 24 participating member associations.

"On prize money, Fifa is currently working with a small number of member associations – including the NFF - to conclude outstanding prize money related to last year’s tournament."

With no surety of when Fifa will make the payment, players and officials of the Super Falcons will have to wait for a little longer for their share of the 30 per cent agreed compensation with the NFF.

While awaiting the appointment of a substantive coach, the African champions have not regrouped since they crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic on away-goals against Cote d'Ivoire last October.

They are scheduled to face either Niger or Togo in the second round of the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifier in June when they start their build-up to defend their crown later this year.