Why Morocco’s Halilhodzic dropped Harit from Afcon qualifiers

The Atlas Lions coach has reiterated he won't hesitate to exclude players who behave inappropriately

coach Vahid Halilhodzic has stated he will continue to repeat the significance of team spirit and good behaviour within his group of players.

The Bosnian head coach, who replaced Herve Renard in August after a disappointing showing in , has been tough on 04 midfielder Amine Harit since taking over.

Harit has been in good form in the this season, scoring six times and registering three assists in 13 games, but was left out of the Atlas Lions’ Africa cup of Nations qualifiers against Mauritania and Burundi in November.

Halilhodzic excluded the 22-year-old for citing the player’s unsatisfactory conduct with the national team, and the 67-year-old has insisted players will be left out of the squad if they behave inappropriately.

"The spirit of the group and the national team prevails over everything,” Halilhodzic stated.

“This national team does not belong only to the players, but to the 38 million Moroccans who watch this team with a lot of interest.

"I am very demanding of players behaving properly and will discipline any form of irresponsible behaviour."

Morocco sit joint-top of Group E with Mauritania having accrued four points after two rounds of games.