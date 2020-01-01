Why are there no fans at the PSG vs Dortmund Champions League match?

It will be Neymar vs Erling Haaland as the two sides battle it out to earn a spot in the UCL quarter-finals, but they will do so without any support

In the build-up to such a key fixture in vs , you might be wondering why there are no fans at the Parc des Princes.

As the coronavirus outbreak has continued to worsen worldwide, the football world has been heavily impacted as attempts to contain the virus are still being made – with one of the measures being that no fans are allowed to attend certain matches.

Why are there no fans at PSG vs Dortmund?

There are no fans at PSG vs Dortmund because the game is to be played behind closed doors in order to further prevent the spread of coronavirus.

European football has been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, with federations now working to prevent additional transmission of the virus through large group gatherings – including those at football stadiums, which are seen as a breeding ground for the virus to spread.

Coronavirus is primarily spread between people through respiratory droplets in the air from coughs and sneezes.

's death toll due to coronavirus leaped from 366 to 463 on Monday, making it the most affected nation after .

has been suspended indefinitely in Italy after initial matches were played with no fans.

And now, other clubs in Europe are following in Italy's steps and making certain games behind closed doors - including PSG vs Dortmund, which means that no fans will be in attendance for the match at the Parc des Princes.

Additionally, there were no press conferences held in the buildup to PSG vs Dortmund, and there will be no mixed zone interviews after the game.

Unlike 's measures where they limited attendance to 1,000 fans, PSG vs Dortmund will be played in front of a completely empty stadium.

PSG will head into the second leg trailing 2-1, needing a special comeback against Dortmund if they wish to proceed to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring at Signal Iduna Park before Neymar equalised a few minutes later, but the Norway star netted once again in the 77th minute to give his side the lead heading into the second leg.

Thomas Tuchel's side will have to play the game without the support of their home fans, while Dortmund need to defend their lead or score an away goal to truly bury the tie.

What other matches are being played behind closed doors?

Several high-profile matches have been made to be played behind closed doors this week, including Manchester United's Europa League last 32 clash against LASK in on Thursday.

No supporters were in attendance for Tuesday's vs Champions League tie.

confirmed that the next two rounds of fixtures in will take place behind closed doors, while Barcelona vs Napoli and Bayern vs Chelsea will also be played to no fans.

vs and Olympiacos vs in the will also be played to empty stadiums.