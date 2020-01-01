Who will win the Nations League in 2020-21? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Portugal won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019 and the Euro 2016 champions are amongst the countries expected to compete this time

The second edition of the Nations League is underway and the 16 teams in League A know who they will face in their respective groups.

won the 2018-2019 tournament after beating and the in the finals, and Goal looks at which teams are favourites to win it this time around.

Who are the favourites to win the Nations League?

are 7/2 (4.50) favourites to win the Nations League and add another trophy to their collection after winning the World Cup in 2018.

Didier Deschamps' men finished second in their group behind Netherlands on head-to-head goal difference, and will face another tricky test in Group A3 alongside Portugal, and .

are 5/1 (6.0) to become the second country to win the Nations League and lift their first piece of silverware since Euro 2012.

It has not been the smoothest sailing for La Roja since their last trophy, with their last three major tournament results largely being disappointing, but they have opened their Nations League campaign with four points from two games.

are 11/2 (6.50) to build on their third-place finish last time around and win the Nations League.

The Three Lions lost to the Netherlands in last year’s semi-final but face an uphill battle to get to that stage again this year, having failed to beat to leave them trailing in League A2.

Belgium can be backed at 6/1 (7.0) to win the Nations League after a disappointing group stage finale saw them miss out on the finals in 2018.

A 5-2 defeat at Switzerland in their final game meant they missed out but they have begun the 2020-21 campaign in style with two wins from two games, including a 5-1 drubbing of .

Who are the underdogs to win the Nations League?

are 8/1 (9.0) to win the Nations League after a solid start to their group stage.

A 1-1 draw at home to was certainly disappointing for the Azzurri but they followed that up with a 1-0 victory at the Netherlands, putting them top of the group and in excellent stead to reach the finals.

were fortunate not to be relegated into League B and are 10/1 (11.0) to bounce back by lifting the Nations League trophy in 2021.

Joachim Low’s side managed just two points in the 2018-19 edition to finish bottom of Group A1, but a revamping of the competition meant they stayed in League A for the current tournament.

There is 12/1 (13.0) available on the Netherlands to go one step further than last time following their defeat to Portugal in the 2018-19 final.

However, their campaign has already stuttered thanks to a home defeat to Italy in just their second match and face an uphill battle to reach the finals again.

Holders Portugal are priced at 12/1 (13.0) tor retain their trophy and win yet another piece of silverware.

That price is reflective of the Euro 2016 champions being placed in Group A3 with 2018 World Cup winners France, with the victor of their clashes likely to dictate which of the two countries advances to the finals.

Who are the outsiders to win the Nations League?

are 25/1 (26.0) to win the Nations League and may prove to be a popular dark horse considering they do boast the strike power of Robert Lewandowski.

World Cup runners up Croatia are 33/1 (34.0) but are yet to make their mark in Group A3, having conceded four goals to both of France and Portugal on their way to two defeats.

are available at 40/1 (41.0) whilst Switzerland are priced at 66/1 (67.0), with those two countries seemingly likely to be fighting to avoid relegation in Group A4 alongside Spain and Germany.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.