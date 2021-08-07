Who is the best free kick taker in the Premier League? Ranking 2021-22 set-piece kings

If you're looking to add a skilled free kick taker to increase your fantasy team's chances of scoring goals, Goal has all the information

Assembling a strong Premier League fantasy football team is no easy task, and the strongest sides require a balanced skillset across forwards, midfielders and defenders.

While it is tempting to shell out on the most prolific strikers, it's also important to sign players who are well-rounded - especially those capable of turning free kicks into goal-scoring opportunities.

Goal has rounded up the best Premier League football free kick takers who you can consider adding for your team.

Best Premier League fantasy football free kick takers

A good free kick taker is a must for any time, an opportunity to turn a set-piece chance into a goal-scoring one.

They are the next best thing after a penalty kick, and a team has every chance of scoring directly from a free-kick – or at least getting a header on the effort – if it's just on the box area.

The best free kick takers have the ability to net straight from the spot, or to create enough momentum and to find a space that their team's forwards can take advantage of for a goal-scoring opportunity.

James Ward-Prowse is the most skilled free kick taker in the Premier League, having scored four direct free kicks for Southampton during the 2020-21 season. Two of his free kicks came against Aston Villa in a single game, where the Saints won 4-3.

Arsenal's Willian, Leeds' Raphina and Leicester's James Maddison follow suit with one direct free kick goal scored apiece.

Article continues below

Read: Fantasy Premier League: Who takes free-kicks, penalties and corners for every team in 2021-22?

You can view the list of the best Premier League free kick takers below.

Rank Player Club Stat 1 James Ward-Prowse Southampton 4 =2 Willian Arsenal 1 =2 Matheus Pereira / 1 =2 Raphina Leeds 1 =2 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 =2 James Maddison Leicester 1 =2 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 =2 Kalvin Phillips Leeds 1 =2 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 1 =2 Granit Xhaka Arsenal 1

More fantasy football tips & advice