Which teams have qualified for Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

After the last round of matches in the European competition, Goal looks at the teams who have progressed to the next stage

As the Champions League group stage reaches its conclusion, the teams that will make up the last 16 of the competition have been decided.

The last round of games in the first round have been played and the group winners and runners-up are settled, giving fans a clue as to what sort of match-ups to expect in the next round.

Goal takes a look at which teams have confirmed their position in the last 16 ahead of the highly anticipated draw.

What teams have qualified for the Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

Barcelona were the first team to qualify for the knockout stages having accumulated 10 points with three wins and one draw in their first four games. Tottenham scored a dramatic equaliser at Camp Nou with a late strike to progress to the last 16, ahead of Inter.

Real Madrid and Roma both secured their progress on Matchday Five, with the European champions winning 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico courtesy of goals by Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez to take top spot.

Ajax also secured qualification to the next phase in the penultimate group stage round after winning 2-0 against AEK Athens, while Bayern Munich also sealed their spot in the knockout phase after thumping Benfica 5-1 at the Allianz with doubles from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben as well as a solo effort by Franck Ribery. The two sides battled it out for top spot in an exciting encounter in Amsterdam in the final week, with a 3-3 draw seeing the German side finish first in the group.

Manchester City fought off a strong performance by Lyon to salvage a point in their thrilling 2-2 draw to retain first place in Group F, though top spot is still not assured. The Ligue 1 outfit earned a draw against Shakhtar Donetski to seal their place in the last 16.

Manchester United needed a 91st-minute winner from Marouane Fellaini to clinch a 1-0 victory at home against Young Boys to send themselves through to the next round, while Juventus also sealed their fate with a goal from Mario Mandzukic against Valencia. Both teams suffered 2-1 defeats on the road in the matchday six, ensuring the Italian side finish group winners with United taking second.

Liverpool managed to edge out a 1-0 win over Napoli in their final group stage game through Mohamed Salah to seal their spot in the last 16, alongside PSG who won 4-1 against Red Star to top their group.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have both eased through from Group A, with the German side finishing in first place.

In Group D, Porto finished five points clear of Schalke, who sealed their place in the knockout round before the last game of the group stage.

Group Winners (seeded in round of 16 draw) Runners-up (unseeded in round of 16 draw) A Borussia Dortmund Atletico Madrid B Barcelona Tottenham C PSG Liverpool D Porto Schalke E Bayern Munich Ajax F Manchester City Lyon G Real Madrid Roma H Juventus Manchester United

* Last updated Dec 12, 2018.

When is the draw for the Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

The 16 teams remaining in the Champions League will find out their second round opponents on Monday, December 17, with the draw scheduled to start at 11am GMT (6am ET).

The teams will be split into two pots: one with the eight group winners: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Man City, Real Madrid and Juventus, and another consisting of the second-placed teams: Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Schalke, Ajax, Lyon, Roma and Manchester United.

Sides from the same country will not be able to play each other at this stage, nor can they be drawn with a club they faced in the group stage.

The first leg of the last-16 ties will take place on February 12-20 with the return games being played between March 5-13.