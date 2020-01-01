‘Wherever Mourinho goes he wins trophies, that’s a fact’ – Rose expecting FA Cup challenge from Spurs

The Tottenham full-back is preparing for a third round replay with Middlesbrough and is backing a proven coach to deliver long-awaited silverware

Jose Mourinho wins trophies “wherever he goes”, says Danny Rose, with the Portuguese expected to have as serious challengers for the in 2020.

Spurs stumbled at the first hurdle in that competition this season, with a third-round replay due to be taken in with on Tuesday.

Edging past Championship opposition in north London would keep them in the hunt for major silverware, with waiting at the next stage.

Mourinho is expected to prioritise domestic cup glory, with the former and boss having fared admirably in knockout tournaments before.

His CV is littered with major silverware and he was appointed as successor to Mauricio Pochettino with the intention of delivering long-awaited success for Spurs.

Rose believes the 56-year-old will end a barren run, but says Tottenham’s mindset has not changed despite former manager Pochettino having previously been quoted as saying that the Premier League title and are the only “real trophies”.

“I’m not sure that Mauricio did [prioritise the League and Champions League],” Rose said.

“Whoever we played, Mauricio wanted to win. Whatever team he put out, he fully believed that team could win.

“It’s no different with the manager now. He’s a serial winner. Wherever he goes he wins trophies, that’s a fact.

“Whatever team he puts out [against Boro] will be a team he fully expects to win and it’s obvious the FA Cup is something he has an eye on.

“The top four is harder now but when [Mourinho] took over we were 12 points behind [Chelsea] and we got it to three. We maybe took one step back but we have shown we can close the gap.”

Spurs’ “step back” came in their last Premier League outing when they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to table-topping .

Mourinho’s side had their chances in that game, with Rose looking to take positives from it heading into an important run of fixtures across multiple competitions.

The international left-back added: “It felt like one of the better performances we had over the Christmas period. Everyone’s gutted that we weren’t clinical enough to take one of our chances.

“What hurts the most was that it was just a case of a lack of concentration from a throw-in. We managed to sort of control their world-class front three.”

While Tottenham did a decent job of containing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the latter did net the only goal of the game to keep Spurs eighth in the table and nine points adrift of the top four.