Where to watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches live in Malaysia: TV, online streaming & channels

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup kicks off on December 20 with the best national teams in southeast Asia going head-to-head to determine the best footballing country in the region.
Malaysia endured a disappointing tournament last time around and will be desperate to show what they're made of as they aim to dethrone titleholders Thailand.
There is one home venue for each participating nation in this tournament, with each team getting the opportunity to play two home games, except Brunei, who will play their home matches at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Stadium due to their own stadium not meeting the standards.
If you do not know where to watch all matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in Malaysia, we've got you covered!
TV Schedule in Malaysia for all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches (Kick off local time in Malaysia)
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick off
|TV Channel / Live Stream
|Dec 20, 2022
|Cambodia vs Philippines
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 20, 2022
|Brunei vs Thailand
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 21, 2022
|Myanmar vs Malaysia
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 21, 2022
|Laos vs Vietnam
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 23, 2022
|Indonesia vs Cambodia
|5:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 23, 2022
|Philippines vs Brunei
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 24, 2022
|Singapore vs Myanmar
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 24, 2022
|Malaysia vs Laos
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 26, 2022
|Brunei vs Indonesia
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 26, 2022
|Thailand vs Philippines
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 27, 2022
|Laos vs Singapore
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 27, 2022
|Vietnam vs Malaysia
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 29, 2022
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|5:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 29, 2022
|Cambodia vs Brunei
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 30, 2022
|Myanmar vs Laos
|6pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Dec 30, 2022
|Singapore vs Vietnam
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Jan 2, 2022
|Thailand vs Cambodia
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Jan 2, 2022
|Philippines vs Indonesia
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Jan 3, 2022
|Malaysia vs Singapore
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
|Jan 3, 2022
|Vietnam vs Myanmar
|8:30pm
|Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on Astro in Malaysia
Astro returns as AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022's broadcast partner in Malaysia and will have rights to broadcast all games live on selected channels.
Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE, said:
“We are thrilled to see Astro return as one of the official broadcast partners for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. Astro has been a valued partner over the years in helping us reach our fans in Malaysia, and to have them come on board once again for 2022 demonstrates the immense appeal of the tournament as a premier sporting content in the region.”
Astro Arena 2 Channel number 802 will air all matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 LIVE on TV in Malaysia from December 20, 2022 right up to the final on January 16, 2023.
Additionally, all games will be shown via live stream on the Astro Go OTT platform. You can find the link to Astro GO here.