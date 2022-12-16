Where to watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches live in Malaysia: TV, online streaming & channels

R. Kogileswaran, Safawi Rasid, Malaysia vs Indonesia, 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup, 19 Dec 2021Gety
All you need to know to follow the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup in Malaysia

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup kicks off on December 20 with the best national teams in southeast Asia going head-to-head to determine the best footballing country in the region.

Malaysia endured a disappointing tournament last time around and will be desperate to show what they're made of as they aim to dethrone titleholders Thailand.

There is one home venue for each participating nation in this tournament, with each team getting the opportunity to play two home games, except Brunei, who will play their home matches at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Stadium due to their own stadium not meeting the standards.

If you do not know where to watch all matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in Malaysia, we've got you covered!

TV Schedule in Malaysia for all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches (Kick off local time in Malaysia)

DateFixtureKick off TV Channel / Live Stream
Dec 20, 2022Cambodia vs Philippines6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 20, 2022Brunei vs Thailand8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 21, 2022Myanmar vs Malaysia6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 21, 2022Laos vs Vietnam8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 23, 2022Indonesia vs Cambodia5:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 23, 2022Philippines vs Brunei6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 24, 2022Singapore vs Myanmar6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 24, 2022Malaysia vs Laos8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 26, 2022Brunei vs Indonesia6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 26, 2022Thailand vs Philippines8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 27, 2022Laos vs Singapore6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 27, 2022Vietnam vs Malaysia8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 29, 2022Indonesia vs Thailand5:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 29, 2022Cambodia vs Brunei6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 30, 2022Myanmar vs Laos6pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Dec 30, 2022Singapore vs Vietnam8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Jan 2, 2022Thailand vs Cambodia8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Jan 2, 2022Philippines vs Indonesia8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Jan 3, 2022Malaysia vs Singapore8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO
Jan 3, 2022Vietnam vs Myanmar8:30pmAstro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on Astro in Malaysia

Astro returns as AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022's broadcast partner in Malaysia and will have rights to broadcast all games live on selected channels.

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE, said:

“We are thrilled to see Astro return as one of the official broadcast partners for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. Astro has been a valued partner over the years in helping us reach our fans in Malaysia, and to have them come on board once again for 2022 demonstrates the immense appeal of the tournament as a premier sporting content in the region.”

Astro Arena 2 Channel number 802 will air all matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 LIVE on TV in Malaysia from December 20, 2022 right up to the final on January 16, 2023.

Additionally, all games will be shown via live stream on the Astro Go OTT platform. You can find the link to Astro GO here.

