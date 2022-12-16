Where to watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches live in Malaysia: TV, online streaming & channels

All you need to know to follow the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup in Malaysia

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup kicks off on December 20 with the best national teams in southeast Asia going head-to-head to determine the best footballing country in the region.

Malaysia endured a disappointing tournament last time around and will be desperate to show what they're made of as they aim to dethrone titleholders Thailand.

There is one home venue for each participating nation in this tournament, with each team getting the opportunity to play two home games, except Brunei, who will play their home matches at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Stadium due to their own stadium not meeting the standards.

If you do not know where to watch all matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in Malaysia, we've got you covered!

TV Schedule in Malaysia for all AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 matches (Kick off local time in Malaysia)

Date Fixture Kick off TV Channel / Live Stream Dec 20, 2022 Cambodia vs Philippines 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 20, 2022 Brunei vs Thailand 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 21, 2022 Myanmar vs Malaysia 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 21, 2022 Laos vs Vietnam 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 23, 2022 Indonesia vs Cambodia 5:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 23, 2022 Philippines vs Brunei 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 24, 2022 Singapore vs Myanmar 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 24, 2022 Malaysia vs Laos 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 26, 2022 Brunei vs Indonesia 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 26, 2022 Thailand vs Philippines 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 27, 2022 Laos vs Singapore 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 27, 2022 Vietnam vs Malaysia 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 29, 2022 Indonesia vs Thailand 5:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 29, 2022 Cambodia vs Brunei 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 30, 2022 Myanmar vs Laos 6pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Dec 30, 2022 Singapore vs Vietnam 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Jan 2, 2022 Thailand vs Cambodia 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Jan 2, 2022 Philippines vs Indonesia 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Jan 3, 2022 Malaysia vs Singapore 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO Jan 3, 2022 Vietnam vs Myanmar 8:30pm Astro Arena 2 Ch. 802 / Astro GO

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 on Astro in Malaysia

Astro returns as AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022's broadcast partner in Malaysia and will have rights to broadcast all games live on selected channels.

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE, said:

“We are thrilled to see Astro return as one of the official broadcast partners for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. Astro has been a valued partner over the years in helping us reach our fans in Malaysia, and to have them come on board once again for 2022 demonstrates the immense appeal of the tournament as a premier sporting content in the region.”

Astro Arena 2 Channel number 802 will air all matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 LIVE on TV in Malaysia from December 20, 2022 right up to the final on January 16, 2023.

Additionally, all games will be shown via live stream on the Astro Go OTT platform. You can find the link to Astro GO here.