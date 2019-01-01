'Where did Stoke find Etebo?' - Steve Bruce in awe of Nigeria star

The Nigeria international was outstanding as both teams settled for a share of the spoils on Saturday

Oghenekaro Etebo's display against in Saturday's English Championship encounter has earned him rave review from opposing manager Steve Bruce.

Etebo was exceptional at the bet365 Stadium for the entire 90 minutes with his commanding display in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old's performance was not enough for to clinch their 11th win of the season - as both sides played out a 0-0 draw - but the Owls boss was impressed by the qualities of the former Las Palmas player.

“Where did Stoke find Peter Etebo?," Bruce said after the game.

“Feirense in , eh?”

Etebo arrived at Stoke last June before joining at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in and he has already established himself in the club having played 27 games so far in the second-tier division with a goal to his credit.

Article continues below

Saturday's stalemate left them 14th in the table with 48 points from 39 matches, however, the combative midfielder has charged the team to maintain the fighting spirit as the season ending draws closer.

"Great performance, let’s keep this same fighting spirit lads," Etebo tweeted.