When is the game between Nigeria and Central African Republic and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier against the Wild Beasts

Nigeria’s qualification bid for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar continues with a game against the Central African Republic.

After two rounds of matches, Gernot Rohr’s squad lead Group C thanks to victories over Liberia and Cape Verde in September.

Victory for the three-time African champions will brighten their chances of qualifying for the play-off round – and after that Africa’s five representatives would progress.

Coach Raoul Savoy’s Wild Beasts are winless and their aspirations in Lagos would be to shock the highly-rated West Africans.

Their last outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Liberia, with Kpah Sherman’s 86th-minute effort separating both countries at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, October 7.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 07/10/21 16:00 GMT 17:00 Nigeria vs Central African Republic NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.