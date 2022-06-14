When does Champions League 2022-23 start & finish? Group stage, qualifying & knockout round dates

Real Madrid were crowned continental kings once again in 2021-22, but keeping that prize away from star-studded rivals will be no easy task

Within a matter of weeks of Real Madrid hoisting the Champions League trophy aloft at the end of another successful campaign, the 2022-23 edition of Europe’s premier club competition is due to get underway.

A total of 78 teams from 53 of UEFA’s 55 member associations will take part in the prestigious event, with all of those harbouring dreams of making it all the way to a final showdown at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

What does the path to that iconic venue in Turkey look like and when will each stage of the tournament take place? GOAL has all of the information that you need to know right here.

When does Champions League 2022-23 start?

(C)Getty Images

Real Madrid claimed their 14th European Cup win when edging out Liverpool at Stade de France on May 28.

The race for continental glory in 2022-23 is set to get underway on June 21, when the semi-finals of the preliminary round take place, with the finals being held on June 24.

From there, the first and second qualifying rounds will take place in July, across two legs, with the third qualifying round due to be completed on August 9.

The play-off round, which will again feature home and away ties, will finalise the line-up for the group stage on August 24.

When does Champions League 2022-23 group stage start?

The draw for the group stage will take place on August 25, with 32 teams being divided into eight sections of four.

Matchday 1, as title winners and star-studded outfits from across the continent enter the fray, will whet the appetite on 6-7 September.

There will be six rounds of fixtures at that stage of the competition, with heavyweight encounters staged on a regular basis through to November 2.

When does Champions League 2022-23 knockout phase start?

Once the business end of a Champions League battle is reached, the draw for the round of 16 will be held on November 7.

Eagerly-anticipated encounters at that stage will be spread across four weeks from February 14 to March 15.

Once the last eight is reached, one last draw on March 17 will map out a route to the final for those still in the hunt for major silverware.

The quarter-finals will be spread between April 11 and 19, while the semi-finals start on May 9 and finish on May 17.

When is the Champions League 2022-23 final?

Getty

With just two sides remaining, attention will turn towards the Ataturk Stadium and a bid to land the most sought-after trophy in European club football.

Article continues below

A venue that played host to Liverpool’s legendary victory over AC Milan back in 2005, as the Reds battled back from three goals down to prevail on penalties, will take centre stage once again on June 10.

Istanbul had been due to stage a notable fixture back in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic led to two revisions of those plans and is only now preparing to welcome the continental elite back to Turkish shores.

Champions League 2022-23 schedule in full