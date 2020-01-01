What is Xavi's net worth and how much does the Al-Sadd manager earn?

The Barcelona and Spain legend has now taken the reins of Qatar Super League side Al-Sadd – so how much is he worth?

Xavi has built a legacy as one of 's most beloved former players, the ex-midfielder embodying the style of "tiki-taka" and earning a reputation as one of the greatest ever passers of the ball.

The former international enjoyed a highly successful and trophy-laden time at Camp Nou, where he formed a prolific partnership with Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Having joined Barcelona's youth academy La Masia at age 11 and spending the majority of his senior career in Catalonia, Xavi left the Spanish club in 2015 to join Stars League club Al-Sadd.

Xavi was appointed manager of the side in 2019 after retiring at the end of the season, though he has made no secret that it is his ultimate dream to eventually coach Barcelona.

But just how much is the Barcelona legend and current Al Sadd boss worth? Goal takes a look.

What is Xavi's net worth?

Xavi has an accumulated net worth of roughly €35 million (£30m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This wealth has been accumulated primarily through his playing days at Barcelona and Al-Sadd, as well as his managerial role now at the Qatar Stars League side.

How much does Xavi earn?

The ex-Spain international earned annual salary of €10m (£8.5m) when he was playing for Al-Sadd as a player according to AS, which is likely to have risen since taking on coaching and managerial duties.

What sponsorship deals does Xavi have?

Xavi has dabbled in numerous endorsement deals throughout his playing career, and now managerial career.

He was named the brand ambassador of Audi Qatar, the Qatari division of the German car manufacturer.

The decorated ex-Barcelona superstar also maintains a sponsorship deal with Adidas, previously starring in numerous adverts with the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez and Robin van Persie.

He has also featured heavily in FIFA games along the years, and also appeared in EA Sports' FIFA "11 against Ebola" initiative that involved a handful of top-class footballers. He appeared alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to raise awareness of the disease, with the campaign done in tandem with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and health experts on the crisis.

What charity work does Xavi do?

Xavi's philanthropy has stretched across work with refugees, the Red Cross and other humanitarian endeavours.

When Xavi was awarded a cheque of €100,000 by UEFA after being named captain of the UEFA.com users' Team of the Year in 2011, he donated the money to the ICRC for the Red Cross' physical rehabilitation program in Afghanistan.

"It's an honour to be part of the team and also to be captain," said Xavi at the time.

"It's an honour to represent European and world football, and in this case we are helping people who are more vulnerable and who need it – so I am proud in that sense.

"It is very important to help. We are privileged people in society. We have it good, through living our passion. It's a profession of course but it's also a hobby and a passion. So to be able to help people who need it, it's a beautiful cause and I feel very proud."

Article continues below

He has also done work with aiding refugees. Xavi donated his private yacht to the NGO Proactive Open Arms, a charity organisation based in Barcelona aimed at rescuing those who have migrated by means of sea, having set up their headquarters on the Greek island of Lesbos.

The charity has aided in saving more than 3,000 refugees close to the Libya coastline.