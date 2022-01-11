What is Salah's record at international level? Egypt caps, goals & honours

Mohamed Salah is a superstar forward for both Liverpool and the Egypt national team, prolific in both scoring and providing assists.

He has consistently been Liverpool's star player since his arrival from Roma in 2018, and he continues to play a pivotal role in his national team and is currently captain of the Pharaohs. He is Egypt's joint all-time top-scorer in World Cup history (shared with Abdulrahman Fawzi) and Afcon qualification.

But how many appearances and goals has Salah scored for Egypt, and what honours has he won on international level? GOAL takes a look.

How many caps & goals does Mohamed Salah have for Egypt?

Salah has scored 45 total goals for Egypt across 74 appearances since his first-team debut for the Pharaohs in 2011.

Year Appearances Goals 2011 2 1 2012 15 7 2013 10 9 2014 9 5 2015 4 2 2016 6 5 2017 11 5 2018 6 7 2019 5 2 2020 0 0 2021 5 2 Total 74 45

*Accurate as of January 11, 2022.

What trophies has Mohamed Salah won for Egypt?

Salah has yet to win a major trophy for Egypt, his highest honour on international level coming as runner-up to Cameroon in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final.

On an individual level, Salah is currently second in Egypt's all-time top-scorers list, behind only to Hossam Hassan who scored 68 goals over 176 appearances.

Salah scored two goals and provided two assists in the entire competition, though ultimately suffered a 2-1 loss in the final. Mohamed Elneny scored early on in the first half to give the Pharaohs the lead, but Cameroon struck twice through Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar to be crowned tournament champions.

He was, however, named in the CAF Team of the Tournament for his contributions.

The farthest that Salah and his Egypt team have ever made it in the World Cup finals is the group stage, with the Pharaohs' appearance at the 2018 World Cup their first in the tournament since 1990.

Salah was Egypt's top scorer in the 2018 World Cup qualification stages, scoring five goals, and scored two goals in the World Cup proper before being eliminated in the group phase.

The forward was named captain of the Egypt team in 2019, leading his country in the 2021 Afcon.