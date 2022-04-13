In today’s world, a huge amount of content is consumed on the go. Watching a film or a sports event in an airport lounge or on your way back home from the office is pretty common. With time, we have also seen the evolution of sports-only entertainment platforms to cater to the desires of fans and followers across the world.

ELEVEN Sports is one of those - a multinational sports and entertainment media group that has acquired broadcasting rights for a mix of sports from football to sepak takraw. They’ve streamed thousands of hours of live content each year in various regions across the world and are now poised to make a bigger impact in South East Asia.

What can you watch on ELEVEN Sports?

ELEVEN Sports offers you a multitude of sporting events to follow. They have the rights to all matches conducted by the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) including the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, AFC Asian Qualifiers and AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals.

Most notable is the AFC Champions League, the marquee club football competition in Asia where the top teams in the region lock horns against each other. It kicked off on April 7 and features some of the prominent South-East Asian teams such as the Lion City Sailors (Singapore), Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia), BG Pathum United (Thailand), Chiangrai United (Thailand), United City (Philippines) and Hoang Anh Gia Lai (Vietnam).

Fans of Spanish football in Singapore and the Philippines can also tune in to the Copa del Rey live on ELEVEN Sports. The final of the Spanish knockout competition will take place on April 23 and features 8-times winners Valencia going against Real Betis.

ELEVEN Sports is also home to several international cricket tours. You can watch top cricketing nations like New Zealand, England, and India among others battle for supremacy across various countries in their respective bi-lateral series.

You also get access to other sports such as auto racing (Asian Le Mans Series), badminton (BEC International Challenge/BEC International Series), Sepak Takraw League (selected markets), and table tennis (T.League) with ELEVEN Sports.

How much does an ELEVEN Sports subscription cost?

ELEVEN Sports offers flexible, cancel at any time, monthly and annual subscriptions for its viewers. You can sign up at MYR$39.99/month or choose the annual subscription for MYR$175.00/year (essentially giving you 2 months free out of the 12 months). Don’t forget to apply the voucher code “GOAL-ACL” during checkout. Get 10% off your first month or first year subscription with the code GOAL-ACL. Codes are usable for the period 12 Apr 2022 to 17 May 2022.

Payments can be made via credit cards (Mastercard/Visa) or PayPal.

Article continues below

Where and on what devices can you watch ELEVEN Sports?

ELEVEN Sports is available for viewing and live streaming on your favourite devices through the ELEVEN Sports website on PC/Mac web browsers, the ELEVEN Sports apps on Android/iOS mobiles and also through smart TVs including Apple TV/Android TV.

Full details on supported devices here.

Check out ELEVEN Sports today and don’t miss out on the sporting action!