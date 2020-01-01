What do Real Madrid need to qualify for the Champions League last 16?

Real Madrid have their fate in their own hands ahead of the final Champions League group stage game against Borussia Monchengladbach

Los Blancos, however, have had a supremely rocky Champions League group stage campaign this season and sit third in Group B, needing a big result on the final matchday to ensure qualification into the knockout phases.

Here's what you need to know about what Real Madrid need to do to progress to the next stage.

What result do Real Madrid need to qualify for the Champions League last 16?

Having already lost two of their five Champions League matches and drawing one, Los Blancos are in a seemingly precarious position ahead of the final matchday.

Real Madrid need to win at home in their final game against on December 9 to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

A draw at the Bernabeu will suffice, but only as long as defeat at home.

If Real Madrid draw and Inter beat Shakhtar Donetsk, then Real Madrid and Inter would both finish on eight points each - with Zinedine Zidane's side securing qualification based on their superior head-to-head record.

Should Real Madrid beat Borussia Monchengladbach and Inter beat Shakhtar, then the Spanish side will finish as Group B winners.

But if Real Madrid draw or lose against Monchengladbach and Shakhtar avoid defeat at Inter, then Real Madrid will enter the .

And if Real Madrid lose against Monchengladbach and Inter defeat Shakhtar, then they will finish fourth in Group B and be eliminated from both the Champions League and Europe altogether.

Zinedine Zidane's side could have secured their spot in the knockout stages with a win against Shakhtar Donetsk in matchday five, but the Ukrainian side beat the Spanish giants in a shock 2-0 victory.

Despite Real Madrid's danger of losing out on a spot in the Champions League last 16, Zidane has iterated that he has no plans of resigning.

“I am not going to resign – not at all," he said following Tuesday's defeat to Shakhtar.

“We have always had delicate moments. It is true that it is a bad streak in terms of results, but we must continue.

"Today was a final, we prepared very well, but we know there is a game to go and we have to win and that's it."