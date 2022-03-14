What did Ronaldo say to Tom Brady? Man Utd & NFL stars' retirement conversation explained

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady set the sporting world aflame when the pair were spotted having a post-match chat following the former's winning hat-trick for Manchester United against Tottenham.

Just over a day later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had announced a reversal in his decision to retire at the end of the 2021 NFL season, announcing he would be back for at least one more go around.

But what exactly did one GOAT say to another - and why is Brady coming back? GOAL explains.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say to Tom Brady?

After initially exchanging a hug, where Brady was heard to congratulate Ronaldo on his performance, the Portuguese asked one simple question to his fellow GOAT - "You're finished, right?"

Brady was not heard to give a definitive answer but instead produced an apparent knowing smile.

Just over 24 hours later, he had confirmed that he would lace up once more for the 2022 NFL season.

Why did Tom Brady decide not to retire?

Brady stated on social media that since hanging up his boots, he had come to decide that he still had more to give for Tampa Bay, and therefore committed to a U-turn in his plans.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote on Twitter. "That time will come. But it’s not now.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business."

Article continues below

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Will this be Tom Brady’s last season?

It's hard to say whether this will be the quarterback's final campaign for definite, given that he appeared to have drawn a firm line under it earlier this year.

If he is able to guide his team back to the Super Bowl once more, then he may bow out for good in early 2023 after a swansong on the highest stage.

Further reading