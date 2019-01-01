'We've had a sh*t season!' - Carvajal struggles to explain Real Madrid collapse

The defender was lost for words after his side's dismantling at the hands of Dutch outfit Ajax in the Champions League last 16

defender Dani Carvajal has admitted that his side have suffered through a “sh*t” season", with the club knocked out of the following their 4-1 dismantling at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday.

Los Blancos had entered the match carrying a 2-1 lead from the first leg, but ran riot at Santiago Bernabeu, with Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone all finding the net for the visitors.

The loss followed on from back-to-back Clasico defeats, Madrid having been knocked out of the Cope del Rey last week before falling to eternal rivals for the second time in four days in Saturday’s Liga clash, leaving them 12 points back of the Catalan club.

And following Tuesday’s loss Carvajal has admitted that the season has been less than stellar for the Spanish giants, leaving them in unfamiliar territory.

“I think I've never had this feeling of discomfort, I do not know how to explain it,” he told Movistar Plus.

“It's never easy to come from two defeats against Barcelona, today we came with a clear mind of wanting to win, two errors put us 0-2, the start of the second half is good but 0-3 kills us.

“I do not see the end of the cycle, we have a young team and the margin for improvement is enormous, we have to face it and not hide, we’ve had a sh*t season.”

Article continues below

The loss was the joint-biggest ever at home for the club in European competition, though it should hardly seem a shock, with the club having lost 3-0 at home in their group finale against CSKA in December.

The result also made it four defeats in row on home soil, something Madrid have done only two other times in their illustrious history, in 2004 and 1995, and marks the first time the club have ever been knocked out of European competition after winning the first leg away from home.

Despite major honours now being out of reach, Madrid will have to soldier on, with a league clash against set for Sunday.