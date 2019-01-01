West Ham wrap up £8m Ajeti deal & hand Swiss striker four-year contract

The Hammers have moved to further bolster their attacking ranks, with the Switzerland international forward having arrived from FC Basel

West Ham have completed an £8 million ($10m) deal for Albian Ajeti, with the Swiss striker penning a four-year contract that includes the option for a further two seasons.

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising frontmen in European football and has recorded more than 40 goals over the course of the last three seasons.

Those at the London Stadium are buying into that potential and are hoping to see him flourish in Premier League surroundings.

Ajeti is excited by that challenge, with the international having shunned interest from elsewhere in order to link up with Manuel Pellegrini’s squad.

He told the Hammers’ official website on securing a switch to : “I’m very excited to be here. It is a pleasure for me to be here at this big club.

“Once I felt West Ham’s interest, I didn’t have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League. This is a big day for me and my family.”

West Ham’s director of football, Mario Husillos, is expecting Ajeti to prove a shrewd addition for the club.

He said: “We are very happy to welcome Albian to . He is another very young player who we believe can have a big future at the club.

“Our scouts have watched him many times and given very good reports. He is an aggressive, quick striker who likes to play in the box.

“He has scored a lot of goals, both for and the Switzerland national team at a number of levels, and we feel he is ready to make this big step with West Ham.

“Our approach this summer – not counting the experienced goalkeepers who have arrived – has been to sign young players who have their best years in front of them and can have a good impact.

“We believe Albian is ready to perform from the beginning, but we also think that an international player of 22 years old can improve greatly working with us. We wish him all the very best in his career at London Stadium.”