West Ham vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils will be looking to keep up the chase for the top four, but face a stern test against a side who have now gone five games without defeat

Having been mostly outclassed despite their victory against Leicester last weekend, will look to deliver a more dominant performance against West Ham on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils could vault themselves into the top four of the Premier League and stay in the hunt with another three points at London Stadium.

But Manuel Pellegrini's side will be out to foil their ambitions, with the Hammers themselves looking to stretch their unbeaten run in the top flight to five games on the trot.

Game West Ham vs Manchester United Date Sunday, September 22 Time 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Squads & Team News

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Roberto, Martin Defenders Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cardoso, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Johnson Midfielders Noble, Rice, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Coventry, Wilshire, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Fornals, Holland Forwards Haller, Ajeti

Aaron Cresswell looks set to be the man drafted in at left-back in place of the suspended Arthur Masuaku, following his red card against .

Manuel Lanzini will face a late fitness test, with Manuel Pellegrini set to give him until the last minute to feature.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller.

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Maguire, Dalot Midfielders Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Greenwood

With Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all still missing through injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to field Mason Greenwood from the off following the teenager's fine performance in the on Thursday.

Dan James could also start, but the international remains a doubt due to a lack of match fitness.

Potential Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Rashford.

After something of a shaky run-in to the first international break of the season, Manchester United look to have bounced back since the return of club football - but they will hope to find another gear when they face West Ham in the Premier League.

The Red Devils secured a vital three points a week ago against , with Marcus Rashford's early penalty proving to be the difference despite the Foxes managing almost 60 per cent of possession throughout.

A young United side subsequently battled to victory against Kazakhstan Premier League champions Astana in Europe, with Mason Greenwood netting his first senior goal.

The two wins haven't necessarily shown the fearsome strength United's assembled talents suggest they possess though, with their young guns arguably the brightest lights of the new campaign so far.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his starlets to flourish at Old Trafford, though he notes that he will not blood them too quickly in the top-flight for the sake of it.

"You learn quite a lot when playing the youngsters," he stated. "You want them to go out and express themselves, to go out and perform so that they have a platform to build on. I thought it paid off [against Astana].

"I understand that some of the boys, sometimes they can feel the heat, but I thought they were excellent. Of course, we must protect them, find the right moment to put them in. Give them guidance behind closed doors.

"They're almost ready [to play in the Premier League]. That's why they're with us, why they're training with us and they have done well in training.

"The young boys now - you will see them enough. You will see them in the Europa League, the , the and maybe a little bit in the Premier League."

While Solskjaer currently finds himself without talented playmaker Paul Pogba, the Norwegian also remains convinced that the Frenchman will not exit the club at the next available chance, having spent the last transfer window reportedly looking for a move away from Old Trafford.

"Paul is working hard here and he is totally committed to Manchester United," he further noted. "We have seen that while he's been injured. He has been working like crazy to get himself fit because he wants to play for us and he wants to help his team-mates.

"Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he's playing."

Having delivered one of the results of the season when they turned over United 3-1 last term, Manuel Pellegrini's side will be looking to do so again this weekend.

Centre-back Issa Diop has called upon his team-mates to draw upon their prior victory and repeat the feat at London Stadium once again, stating: “We played a very good game against them last season.

“It was our first win at home last season, and a very good moment for us.

“Sunday’s going to be a different game, so we have to try to do the same thing as last year. We have to play our football and not think about Manchester United.

“We have a very good team and can beat anyone, so we are confident. In the Premier League every game is difficult, but we are ready for this game. I think if we play our football, we’re a team who can do anything.”