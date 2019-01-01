West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang breaks Equatorial Guinea duck
Pedro Obiang sealed Equatorial Guinea’s 4-1 victory over Sudan with his maiden effort for the central African country.
Obiang who made his international debut last November against Senegal helped the Nzalang Nacional bow out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round in style.
The Hammers midfielder wrapped up the win at the Al-Hilal Stadium in the 85th minute after Emilio Nsue’s brace and Pablo Ganet’s lone effort had put the visitors’ ahead.
GOOOOAAAL | Pedro Obiang scores a goal for Equatorial Guinea. Sudan - Equatorial Guinea 1-4 #AFCON2019Q #SDNEQG pic.twitter.com/RhdtlhkJrq— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 22, 2019
Despite the win, Equatorial Guinea did not qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt after finishing third in Group A with six points from six matches.
Angel Lopez's side will return to action on Monday for an international friendly against Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.