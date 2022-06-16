West Ham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Hammers finished their previous campaign with qualification for the Conference League - can they do one better this time around?

West Ham will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Manchester City.

David Moyes' side will then take on Nottingham Forest away before facing off against Brighton at the London Stadium.

The Irons finished seventh in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to secure more European football fot the 2023-24 campaign.

GOAL brings you West Ham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

West Ham Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham v Manchester City 13/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham 20/08/2022 15:00 West Ham v Brighton 27/08/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham 30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham v Tottenham 03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham 10/09/2022 15:00 West Ham v Newcastle 17/09/2022 15:00 Everton v West Ham 01/10/2022 15:00 West Ham v Wolverhampton 08/10/2022 15:00 West Ham v Fulham 15/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v West Ham 19/10/2022 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham 22/10/2022 15:00 West Ham v Bournemouth 29/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham 05/11/2022 15:00 West Ham v Crystal Palace 12/11/2022 15:00 West Ham v Leicester 26/12/2022 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham 31/12/2022 15:00 West Ham v Brentford 02/01/2023 15:00 Leeds v West Ham 14/01/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham 21/01/2023 15:00 West Ham v Everton 04/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle v West Ham 11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham v Chelsea 18/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham v West Ham 25/02/2023 15:00 West Ham v Nottingham Forest 04/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham 11/03/2023 15:00 West Ham v Aston Villa 18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham 01/04/2023 15:00 West Ham v Southampton 08/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham 15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham v Arsenal 22/04/2023 15:00 Bournemouth v West Ham 25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham v Liverpool 29/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham 06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham v Manchester United 13/05/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham 20/05/2023 15:00 West Ham v Leeds 28/05/2023 16:00 Leicester v West Ham

