Werner makes 'everybody is happy' claim despite Chelsea exit rumours

Thomas Tuchel has taken to tinkering with his attacking unit at Stamford Bridge, with a Germany international accepting rotation

Timo Werner says "everybody is happy" at Chelsea despite reports of possible exits from Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel tinkers with his attacking plans.

The German tactician has mixed things up since taking the reins in west London, with various systems implemented and a star-studded squad forced to accept rotation.

The Blues have used Kai Havertz as a false nine at times, Wener has operated centrally and out wide, while Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have found minutes hard to come by.

What has been said?

Discussing the changes made by Tuchel on Chelsea's 'Mike'd Up' series, Germany international Werner said: "I think he, like everybody can see, changed a lot of players and type of how we play like the manager before, but I think it’s the new system we play now with three in the back.

"It changed in part of that we don’t concede goals. I think that’s really important.

"In Germany we say, ‘a good offence wins you games, but a good defence wins you titles’. We always win games like 1-0, 2-0, so always with good defensive work, but also he gives us good structure, in front he gives us different systems.

"Sometimes we play with a 10 and two strikers, sometimes we play with one striker and two 10s behind, sometimes with three strikers. So it’s very different how we play. I think it fits us very well.

"It gives us a little bit of rotation in our squad that everybody is happy and everybody can play in their best positions."

Who has seen a transfer mooted?

Giroud has seen questions asked of his ongoing presence at Chelsea for some time, but has always been able to work his way back into favour and earn another short-term contract. His latest is due to expire in the summer, meaning that the World Cup-winning Frenchman could move on.

Fellow No 9 Abraham is also generating exit talk, with the England international playing just five times under Tuchel and not at all since February 20.

Hakim Ziyech is another to have seen speculation sparked, but the Morocco international - who has endured injury issues this season - has caught the eye of late, hitting the winner in the FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City, and appears set to stick around beyond the end of his debut campaign.

