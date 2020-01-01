Were: Zesco United still on course to retain title despite Dynamos draw

The former Tusker striker remains confident they still stand a good chance of clinching a second straight league title

Kenyan international Jesse Were is optimistic Zesco United can still win the Zambian Premier League title.

The Team Ya Ziko dropped vital points in their last league outing after settling for a 1-1 draw against Kansanshi Dynamos, with the Harambee Stars striker notching the equaliser after Clement Mwape had scored an own goal to gift Dynamos the opener.

The former striker now believes Zesco United still have what it takes to challenge for the title. Zesco United are sitting 5th on the table with 43 points, two fewer than table-toppers Napsa Stars, who have 45 points.

“I think what is crucial is retaining game fitness,” Were told the club’s official website.

“It is not easy staying without playing football for over four months and getting instant match fitness. The boys are working hard because they know that there are only a few games to go before the close of the season.”

The former Tusker striker has also applauded the technical bench for the efforts they are making to ensure the team regains their shape.

“Today [Sunday] the technical bench has organised a strong friendly game against Power Dynamos. This is very good for me and the lads to get in shape. This game has helped us understand where we are lacking as a team and the things we need to do correctly.

“We are hoping the coach could find another good build-up in mid-week which will be crucial as we prepare for our next game against Lusaka Dynamos.”

In Sunday’s friendly against Dynamos, Zesco United lost 2-0 in a match played at Trade Fair Ground in Ndola.

Both sides fielded strong sides and after a cagey opening, George Chisala handed Dynamos the lead in the 20th minute after Ian Otieno's error in the Zesco goal allowed his effort from the half-way line to bounce into the net.



Zesco tried their best to draw level and had a few good chances of their own before Alex Ngonga eventually put the game to bed with his superb strike in the 85th minute.

Ahead of their next away game against Lusaka Dynamos, Were said: “It will be a tough game but I think for us it is crucial that we start collecting maximum points.

“We are currently fighting to get back to the top of the league table, which won’t be easy. But we know that the gap is not too big for us to catch-up.”

The Zambian top-flight resumed on July 16, after it was halted in Mid-March owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.