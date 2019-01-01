'We're not the only team with injuries'-Klopp believes in Liverpool depth after Fabinho setback

The midfielder's injury could mean opportuinities for the likes of Naby Keita, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri

Jurgen Klopp hopes 's fringe players can step up following the blow of Fabinho's ankle ligament injury.

The midfielder will be sidelined until the new year after suffering ankle ligament damage during Wednesday's 1-1 draw at home to .

Fabinho is the only specialist option in the holding role at Klopp's disposal, although Georginio Wijnaldum showed his adaptability by dropping back against the side.

Captain Jordan Henderson is another experienced option who can operate in front of the defence for the Premier League leaders, and either man reverting to that position would create opportunities in attacking midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed since returning from a serious knee injury and won back his place in the squad, while Naby Keita, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri have all had their opportunities limited by form and fitness issues.

"We have guys with a lack of minutes for different reasons like Shaq and Naby," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against and Hove Albion.

"We don't have the biggest squad in the world and now we have two defensive players in Joel [Matip] and Fabinho with long-term injuries.

"It's not cool. They all will play. It’s time to be there for all of us and all the boys especially.

"In our preparation for the Napoli game, we watched the game last season and Hendo played in that position then. Gini played in the position already. Adam Lallana played in the position.

"We can change system, we can do different things. Losing a player with the quality of Fabinho is big, massive, really bad. but we are not the only team in the Premier League with injuries.

"It's not cool but it was clear Fab couldn't have played all the games from now until March anyway."

Fabinho's injury is particularly ill-timed as Liverpool enter a busy December that includes their jaunt to the Club World Cup in after a decisive final Champions League Group match at Salzburg.

"December is always a tough period. We have had wonderful Decembers, but very average Januarys," Klopp added.

"So it is about going through and getting as many points as you can."