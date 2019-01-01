'We're going there to win' - Zambia's Racheal Kundanaji eyes Bayern Munich scalp

After suffering a heavy first-leg loss at home, the BIIK Kazygurt striker has her eyes on toppling the German giants in Munich

Rachel Kundanaji is confident about her side's chances of giving BIIK Kazygurt a lifeline against in the Round of 16, second leg tie on Wednesday.

BIIK, who have reached the Round of 16 for the second time in four years, look like they are heading out of the competition after a 5-0 first leg bashing in Kazakhstan two weeks ago.

Kaloyan Petkov's side are facing a mountainous task in a bid to overturn the first-leg deficit in Munich after a record 13th Kazakhstan Women's Premier League title win.

And the Zambia international, who has scored four goals and provided nine assists in 11 appearances in all competitions this term, assures she will put up a good showing in front of goal.

"It was unfortunate that the result we desired didn't come in the first leg," Kundanaji told Goal.

"We have not lost hope yet as we've resolved to do the best we could to come out differently in the second leg in Munich.

"I'm happy we've won the league title already, for my team-mates, it will be a huge motivation to go all the way against Bayern. It's not going to be an easy game but we have to keep working.

"We are not going to allow the first leg result to weigh us down. We're going to try until the end. Bayern is a great team but we are going there to win and we'll see what happens next."

BIIK will face Bayern in the reverse fixture at Grünwalder Stadion on Wednesday evening.