Welsh players who have donned the colours of Juventus

Aaron Ramsey will not be the first Wales international to play for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has reportedly confirmed to join Juventus on a five-year deal worth £36 million when his contract expires in the summer. It will most certainly be a huge step up for the 28-year-old as he joins an illustrious club like the Bianconeri.

However, he will not be the first Welshman to don the famous black and white kit of the Turin giants. On that note Goal Singapore takes a look at other two other famous Welshmen to have represented Italy's most successful club domestically.

John Charles

Arguably Wales' greatest footballing export, John Charles earned legendary status during his time in Italy with the Turin giants. Claiming three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia's during a five-year spell, the towering Swansea-native - who could play all over the field - was named as La Vecchia Signora's best foreign player of their first 100 years, ahead of the likes of Michael Laudrup and Michel Platini. He also appeared in Wales' sole FIFA World Cup visit while at Juve, at Sweden 1958.

His nickname was 'Il Gigante Buono' (The Gentle Giant), due to his 6ft 2ins frame and sporting conduct. Indeed it was an apt nickname as he went through his time in Turin without a single booking to his name, before spending a season at Roma too.

Ian Rush

Ian Rush is a player who has often been linked to Liverpool and that is no surprise given how his exploits at the club made him a legend. However, there was a time where he exchanged Anfield for the Stadio Delle Api. When broached on his time at the Old Lady, Rush would often mention about the difficulties of settling in Italy, with cultural and language barriers adding to a new footballing ideology to digest, but he has similarly been unequivocal in the value of his experience there

“I don't regret going," said Rush. "My time at Juventus improved me in every way, both as a person and player. Most importantly, though, it means I can look back on my career and not wonder about what might have been.”

In the end, Rush would only spend a single season with Juve, an experience which proved to be not prolific but no doubt aided him in becoming a better footballer.