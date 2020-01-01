‘We’ll take the positives’ from Algeria defeat, says coach Yobo

The Super Eagles’ assistant coach was able to take heart from a defeat to the Desert Foxes, insisting the team will keep improving

assistant coach Joseph Yobo disclosed that the Super Eagles will take the positives out of their international friendly defeat to on Friday night.

Ramy Bensebaini’s sixth minute strike powered the North Africans past the Super Eagles at the Jacques Lemans Arena, .

Following their semi-final defeat to the Desert Foxes at 2019 , Gernot Rohr’s men went into the encounter with the ambition of avenging their at the Cairo International Stadium.

However, it was Djamel Belmadi’s team that reigned supreme again with the defender settling the encounter after pouncing on a loose ball from a corner-kick.

That encounter was Yobo’s maiden game as assistant manager of the three-time African champions, and despite a trailing start, he claimed that the team would keep getting better.

“Sticking together as a team! Not the results we wanted but we'll take the positives from the game last night and keep improving. Better days ahead!,” the former Olympique , and defender posted on Instagram.

Without regular suspects like Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Victor Osimhen among others, the second-string Super Eagles were unable to stop the Algerians from cruising to victory despite an improved second-half display.

That tie also afforded Rohr the opportunity to hand Kevin Akpoguma, Zaidu Sanusi, Samson Tijani and Frank Onyeka their senior international debut.

Yobo and other Nigeria officials would be hoping to lead the country to victory when they take on on Tuesday.

The Carthage Eagles defeated Sudan 3-0 on Friday with Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Wahbi Khazri and Anis Ben Slimane all finding the net inside Hamadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades.

Odion Ighalo’s third-minute strike handed the West Africans a 1-0 triumph when both teams last met in the Third-Place play-off of Afcon 2019 staged inside Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

These friendlies are part of the country’s preparations for their double-header Afcon qualification game against Sierra Leone in November. The next edition of the championship holds in .

Nigeria currently lead Group L with six points after wins over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.