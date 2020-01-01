'We'll see what happens' - Valencia boss Celades unsure over Moreno future amid reported Barcelona interest

The forward is rumoured to be on Quique Setien's wanted list as the new Blaugrana boss looks to bolster his forward line before the transfer deadline

boss Albert Celades would not confirm whether Rodrigo Moreno will be staying at the club amid reported interest from .

The Catalan giants have been linked with a host of forwards after Luis Suarez was ruled out for four months following knee surgery earlier this month.

Goal reported last week that Barca were planning a shock move for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer deadline.

’s Timo Werner is another name regularly linked with a move to Camp Nou, while Chimy Avila was rumoured to be attracting interest before he suffered a season-ending knee injury of his own during Osasuna’s win at on Friday.

Rodrigo is also a reported target and those rumours were given further credence last week when new Barcelona boss Quique Setien talked up the 28-year-old’s talents, labelling him “an extraordinary footballer”.

Setien got to see Rodrigo close at hand as the player recovered from a knee injury in time to come off the bench for Valencia against Barca on Saturday, with Los Che securing a shock 2-0 win thanks to two second-half goals from Maxi Gomez, who also missed a penalty in the first half.

The issue of Rodrigo’s future was unsurprisingly brought up by reporters after the game but Celades remained coy, reminding them that the forward was heavily linked with a move to last summer but he remained at the Mestalla.

"I can't assess all of the situations that may occur," Celades said. "No opinion of mine can change the situation.

"He did well, he really wanted to play. It's not the first time he's been through this, as it happened in the summer.

"But he played for a while today and that gives us a lot of joy.”

Rodrigo was seen leaving the field the final whistle without acknowledging the Valencia fans, with some suggesting that it may be linked to his imminent departure.

Celades again refused to be drawn on that suggestion, though, adding: “I don't know what happened.

"Rodrigo is a Valencia player and that's the situation.

"We'll see what happens."