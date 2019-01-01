'We'll pay €5m for a bus driver in five years!' - Effenberg slams Bayern's €80m signing of Hernandez

The Bavarian side have spent big on defenders ahead of the new season but the ex-Germany international believes his old club have overpaid

Stefan Effenberg has panned former club for spending €80 million (£69m/$90m) on defender Lucas Hernandez, stating that the only winner in the deal is the Spanish capital side.

It is no secret that the Bavarians are planning a major overhaul of their squad ahead of the new season, with club supremo Uli Hoeness having stated recently that 'it's the biggest investment programme FC Bayern has ever had'.

The German giants have already wrapped up deals for Hernandez and 's Benjamin Pavard - the latter costing the side €35m (£30m/$39m) - with a view to shoring up their options in defence, while January arrival Alphonso Davies will provide competition for Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

Effenberg, however, believes that Bayern would have done well to spend their money elsewhere, slating the price they paid for Hernandez and delivering a scathing assessment of inflated transfer fees as a whole.

“Bayern are undergoing a transformation this summer and have already spent a lot of money already,” the 50-year-old told T-Online. “But there are a lot of question marks around the signings.

“[ director] Hasan Salihamidzic always talks about Pavard and Hernandez as the signing of two world champions, but from my point of view it doesn't matter that they became world champions with in 2018.

“That doesn't mean they will still be world champions in 10 years. If we look at the transfer fee paid for Hernandez, we can assume that there is only one winner: Atletico Madrid.

“The sum might seem normal in today's transfer market but it gives me a stomach ache. It's one of the reasons that fans often find it hard to understand what is going on.

“If things continue like this, we'll be paying €5 million for a bus driver in five years!

“I would rather spend €80m on players who are at the top of their game or offensive or creative players.”

Effenberg's former club host at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash, with both sides separated by only two points at the head of the rankings.