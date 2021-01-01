‘Well deserved bronze medal!’ – Al Ahly inspire Twitter meltdown

Against all odds, the Red Devils defeated the Brazilian side, and fans waxed lyrical about Pitso Mosimane’s men on social media

Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly defeated Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties to finish third at the Fifa Club World Cup.



Having lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals due to Robert Lewandowski’s double, Pitso Mosimane’s team squared up against the Brazilian side for a chance to win the bronze medal.

With the tough encounter ending 0-0 at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium, kicks from the penalty spot were used in separating both teams.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, it was the Africans who reigned supreme with captain Mohamed El Shenawy saving two penalties in the shootout.

As a result, social media went into meltdown in praise of the reigning Caf Champions League winners.

Congratulations @AlAhlyEnglish @TheRealPitso on a well deserved bronze medal well fought 👏🏾👏🏾 — Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) February 11, 2021

الف مبروك للنادي الأهلي وجماهيره العظيمه الحصول على المركز الثالث فى كأس العالم للأندية شرفتونا يا رجاله 🥉 🦅❤️ — Trezeguet (@Trezeguet) February 11, 2021

Congratulations for @AlAhly .. Congratulations for Africa ❤

South Africa 🇿🇦 - Egypt 🇪🇬 - Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/F6qPLRPYmg — Sherif Hassan (@SherifHassan) February 11, 2021

Bagged the🥉



Congratulations to @AlAhly @AlAhlyEnglish becoming bronze medalists at the FIFA Club World Cup after beating #Palmeiras on penalties.



Representing Africa well.👏🏾



Mabrouk! #YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/iqNoFOfhne — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) February 11, 2021

Great achievement from @AlAhly as they secure a medal in the #ClubWC after beating Copa Libertadores champions @Palmeiras on penalties 🥉👏



Made Africa proud 😍 pic.twitter.com/5AS4HKIGau — Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 11, 2021

Congratulations to @AlAhly 🇪🇬, what a way to represent Africa!

🥉 place in the #ClubWC

Defeating @Palmeiras 3-2 in penalty kicks. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Rwzxz0CoNu — FIFA Club World Cup 2020 🇶🇦🏆 (@ClubWorldCups) February 11, 2021

Congratulations team @AlAhly finishing third best in FIFA Club World Cup ! This a huge statement not only in Africa but to the entire world. Much love from Kenya pic.twitter.com/GM77vBNwtL — Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgers_otienoo) February 11, 2021

FT: Al-Ahly 0-0 Palmeiras (3-2 Pen)



Pitso Mosimane's Al-Ahly have done it 🥉 pic.twitter.com/PjqfM5Icxu — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) February 11, 2021

OVER! @AlAhly 🇪🇬 finish 3rd place at the FIFA Club World Cup after beating @Palmeiras 🇧🇷 on 3-2 penalties.



Mohamed El Shenawy is the hero tonight. #ClubWC — NUHU Adams ™️ (@NuhuAdams_) February 11, 2021

African Champions Al Ahly defeat South American champions Palmeiras to claim third place at the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.



Ahly will receive $2.5million as reward. pic.twitter.com/or4parr8lY — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 11, 2021

Congratulations team @AlAhly finishing third best in FIFA Club World Cup ! This a huge statement not only in Africa but to the entire world. Much love from Kenya pic.twitter.com/GM77vBNwtL — Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgers_otienoo) February 11, 2021

Congratulations, the greatest audience in the universe Al-Ahly wins bronze in the Club World Cath pic.twitter.com/j3bLIgyPc8 — WalterBwalya 🇿🇲 (@WalterBwalya1) February 11, 2021

Congrats to Al Ahly and this Goat Grootman, Pitso Mosimang for salvaging a Bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup🇿🇦🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/p4YnxFtxeb — #AlbumOUTNOW🌐 (@LukayWaLehipi) February 11, 2021

Well done to Badr Benoun and Al Ahly for finishing third in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Moroccan centre-back scored in the penalty shoot-out for The Red Devils. #CWC pic.twitter.com/RFeFzUREC0 — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) February 11, 2021