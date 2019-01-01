‘We'd have scored a lot of goals for Cardiff City’ - Oumar Niasse's tribute to Emiliano Sala

Both strikers were brought in to solve the Bluebirds woes in front of goal, but, sadly, the Argentine couldn't make it to Cardiff

Cardiff City striker Oumar Niasse has paid a touching tribute to fellow January signing Emiliano Sala, who has now been confirmed dead after a tragic flight accident.

With Cardiff doing poorly in the attacking third, and in the Premier League log, Neil Warnock landed his attacking targets; Niasse arriving from Everton on loan till the end of the season while his Argentine counterpart was a high-profile signing.

The Bluebirds parted with a club-record £15 million to secure the services of the 28-year-old from French Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Sala, after finalising his move at the Welsh capital, returned to France to say his goodbyes to former teammates and on January 21, a Piper Malibu aircraft conveying Cardiff’s new signing and pilot David Ibbotson back to Cardiff disappeared on the English channel.

After weeks of intense search, Dorset Police, on Thursday, confirmed the striker's body was found in the plane's wreckage, with the families of Sala and Ibbotson notified.

And the Senegal international, who has since begun a new temporal adventure with the Premier League side, has disclosed how he anticipated what would have been a fruitful partnership with the now deceased Argentine.

Cardiff, placed 18th in the English top-flight log, are two points adrift of safety and, on the back of an emotional 2-0 victory over Bournemouth, will look to secure a second consecutive win when they visit Southampton on Saturday - their first outing since Sala's death was announced.

Also, Niasse - who has played 220 minutes in three games since his switch - will hope to open his Cardiff account.