'We'd be better with Mertesacker!' - Arsenal fans slam disastrous defensive display at Rennes

The Gunners were beaten in France for the first time ever after Sokratis' sending-off in the first half

lost 3-1 to in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, sparking backlash from Gunners fans on social media

Unai Emery's side went 1-0 up through Alex Iwobi in just the third minute, with his curling ball from the left evading the goalkeeper and finding the bottom corner.

However, Sokratis Papastathopoulos was given his marching orders when he picked up a second yellow card in the 41st minute and Benjamin Bourigeaud subsequently equalised following the free-kick.

Article continues below

It was all downhill from there for Arsenal, as a Nacho Monreal own goal and a Ismaila Sarr header in the second half condemned them to a first-ever away defeat against a French team.

And the Gunners' calamitous defending was met with a raft of social media posts criticising the current crop of defenders.

Mertesacker and Koscielny is legitimately still the best CB pairing the club has isn’t it — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) March 7, 2019

I’m pretty sure that going from Adams and Bould to Sokratis and Mustafi is worse than heroine withdrawal #afc — James Ash 🏏 (@james_ash89) March 7, 2019

Arsenal might have changed manager but they haven’t changed management. — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) March 7, 2019

The great thing about Arsenal is that the team hurts and disappoints you so much that real life disappointments don't even faze you. How can I be hurt by anything when I've seen Mustafi defend? — Zito (@_Zeets) March 7, 2019

I get my hopes up.

I get disappointed.

I start to believe again.

Repeat.



Life as an Arsenal fan. — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) March 7, 2019

A nightmare for Arsenal in 😣



Their first ever away defeat to a French team 🇫🇷 #UEL #SRFCArsenal pic.twitter.com/00NpmjK6XP — Goal (@goal) March 7, 2019

22nd time since the start of 2017 that Arsenal have conceded 3+ goals in a game. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 7, 2019

Rennes have a third! What a header from Ismaïla Sarr 😱



Trouble for Arsenal 🤦‍♂️ #UEL #SRFCArsenal pic.twitter.com/8YEl9tXhqp — Goal (@goal) March 7, 2019

Reaction to the red card was shocking. Arsenal in complete control then totally lost their heads. Don't think Emery's subs helped either. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 7, 2019

Some, however, remain optimistic about the Gunners' chances of progression ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, backing Arsenal to record a home win.

2-0 at the Emirates will still do it. The textbook ‘reverse Solskjaer’ they call it. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) March 7, 2019

Honestly don't think that was too dreadful a result for #AFC , given the circumstances. Rennes are very much there for the taking in the second leg (provided Arsenal don't have a man sent off in the first half). — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 7, 2019

Before Arsenal have the chance to put things right, they entertain at home in the , with the Red Devils fresh off the back of their own reversal of a two-goal deficit to a French club in Europe.