'We want to leave a legacy' - Robertson keen to win more trophies with Liverpool

The left-back has outlined the big aspirations that last season's Champions League winners have for the coming campaign

Andy Robertson is aware that 's players have big expectations to live up to this season, but is confident they will again be involved in the Premier League title race.

pipped the Reds to the trophy by one point on the final day of last season, although Liverpool’s tally of 97 points was the highest ever by a second-place team in a 38-game season.

Robertson started in all bar two of Liverpool’s league fixtures last term, including the nine-game winning streak at the end of the campaign, which was still not enough to overhaul City in the table.

The left-back also started the club’s final win over and he is keen for the triumph in Madrid not to be seen as the climax for this ambitious group of players.

“We don't want to be a team that only won the Champions League," Robertson told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We want to leave a legacy and win more trophies. "

The Scotsman lamented the fact that the club missed out on top spot in the league despite their highest ever points total.

"We set records that will probably never be done again and we still fell short," Robertson added.

He believes that the players are capable of matching last season’s efforts in the league again this time round, saying: "We believe if we do what we did last season we will be in the race again."

Liverpool finished 25 points ahead of third-place but the 25-year-old predicted that more teams will vie for top spot this season.

"Last year, from the turn of the year, it was probably a two-horse race but I do believe it will be more competitive at the top this season," he continued.

"I think the teams behind us have improved in the market. Whether the signings are successful is another thing but they are trying to close the gap."

Jurgen Klopp has been quiet in the transfer market this summer with teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, and reserve goalkeeper Adrian, the only arrivals, but Robertson is unconcerned by the lack of high-profile signings.

"Everyone wants new players coming in and sometimes it's not possible. We have a very good squad.”

Liverpool open the Premier League season at Anfield on Friday night with a match against newly-promoted Norwich.