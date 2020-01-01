'We want to battle with Man City and Liverpool' - Werner says Lampard has high hopes for Chelsea

The new signing is enjoying life in London as the Blues build toward several goals in the new season

New signing Timo Werner says coach Frank Lampard is working hard on getting the team to the same level as and .

The German international arrived at Stamford Bridge in July from in a £47.5 million ($59m) deal - signing a five-year contract worth £170,000 per week.

Werner has enjoyed life at Chelsea so far, scoring on his debut in the 1-1 friendly draw with on Saturday.

More teams

And the 24-year-old's experience of working with Lampard has been a positive one so far, with the former Blues legend setting out a blueprint for the club's future.

"The work with the manager recently has been really good," Werner said to Chelsea's official website.



"He’s been showing and explaining to the whole team, not just me, what we can do on the pitch and how to improve on last season.



"He’s been great to work with and he’s been discussing his plans for the future, and how we want to battle with teams like Man City and Liverpool.

"I think Chelsea is a big club and with this team that we have, I think we can reach a new level. We have some very good players here and the manager is there to show us the way, and help us improve.

"We’ve worked a lot on tactical things, as well as our strength and fitness, to make sure we are ready for the start of the season."

Werner - who earned the move to London after scoring 34 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig last season - has settled into this new surroundings nicely and is excited to begin the new season.

Article continues below

"I know the way from my home to the training ground now, so that’s good!" he said.



"That’s important, knowing your way around your new surroundings and we have also trained at the stadium so now I know my way to Stamford Bridge also.



"My apartment is very nice, I feel happy there and also the city of London is brilliant. For me, London is one of the best cities in the world so I’m really happy.

"When you take a few days away, the weather was also very good! Yes, I’m very happy and settling in well."

Werner will likely make his competitive debut when Brighton host Chelsea in their first Premier League game of the season on September 14.