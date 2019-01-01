‘We need to win games, we’re Chelsea’ – Lampard pleased to see Abraham get him off the mark

The Blues boss claimed his first competitive success since returning to Stamford Bridge as an England international striker bagged a brace at Norwich

Frank Lampard concedes that “need to win games”, with his account having been opened on that front in a 3-2 victory away at Norwich.

A Blues legend was aware of the challenge he was taking on when returning to Stamford Bridge over the summer.

He has, however, endured a testing opening to his reign as a Premier League boss.

A humbling 4-0 defeat at on the opening day was followed by UEFA Super Cup penalty pain against and a 1-1 home draw with Leicester.

Lampard is now up and running when it comes to wins, with Chelsea battling their way past Norwich at Carrow Road.

“It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a very good side,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“I thought we played really well. The two goals we gave away I didn't like but there were lots of good elements to our play and I’m really pleased.

“We need to be more clinical. First win and I’m really pleased.

“We need to win games, we’re Chelsea. Nothing is given in this league. Our performances haven't given us what we deserved so far - but today it did.”

Tammy Abraham was the star of the show for Chelsea, as the 21-year-old striker bagged a brace – his first senior goals for the club.

Lampard added on a player he is showing considerable faith in, with Mason Mount having netted the Blues’ other effort: “I'm particularly pleased for Tammy, his first goals for us and he scored two good goals and the winning goal, but I want to talk about all the players today as we controlled the game on a hot day.”

While there were plenty of positives for Lampard to take from a trip to Norfolk, he did see Pedro pick up an injury in the warm-ups and Mount take a slight knock.

Asked for an update on their respective ailments, the Blues manager said: “Pedro felt his hamstring in the warm-up so maybe a small strain there but Mason was just a kick to his calf so hopefully he can quickly recover.”

Chelsea will be back in action next weekend when they play host to .