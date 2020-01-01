'We need to keep the integrity of the Premier League' - Townsend insists it's right to plan football return

The English top flight has been put on hold amid coronavirus, and the Crystal Palace winger says there needs to be talks about when it resumes

winger Andros Townsend thinks it is right for the Premier League to be discussing how the 2019-20 season can be concluded, despite Britain being under coronavirus lockdown.

The English top flight has been suspended for more than a month due to strict social restrictions put in place due to the pandemic, although possible measures on how to bring football back when it is safe are being considered.

Townsend feels that while football is currently far from the most important thing, it is necessary to talk about what will happen when life starts to return to normal.

More teams

He said: "My view has always been that the league should finish and I’m sure it will finish. At the moment the Premier League and football is irrelevant, the only thing that is relevant at the minute is the NHS and saving lives and us all chipping in and trying to do what we can to help them along the way.

"When the time comes and they do eventually beat this virus and football becomes relevant again, we need to be ready and we need to give the people that follow football their football fix back and hopefully by doing that we need to complete the season.

"We need to keep the integrity of the Premier League and keep everything ticking over and hopefully we can do that as safely as possible when the time comes.

"At the moment people say, ‘who cares about football, football’s not at the top of anyone’s thinking’ and that’s right, but there will come a time when football is relevant again and we need to make sure it does have a sustainable future and I think the best way to do that is to keep everyone happy and finish the season.

"After this season has finished then you start thinking about the next season and start thinking about the season after that."

When the Premier League was placed on hiatus on March 11, Crystal Palace were 11th in the table having won their previous three matches.

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has signed a new contract at Selhurst Park, and Townsend praised the veteran boss for what he has done for both Palace and his career.

He said: "I’ve made no secret of my admiration for Roy Hodgson and what he’s done for my career. He’s been incredible for Crystal Palace.

"He’s given us stability that we needed and he’s given us that safety, we know he’s not going to get us relegated, he’s been in the game long enough to know what it takes to not get relegated and he’s given us that Premier League stability and hopefully when the season does resume we can kick on and have a really successful season."

Townsend has been spending his lockdown time playing in the FIFA20 tournament Stay INtertoto Cup, and says he has the same attitude towards playing football in a video game that he does with the real thing.

Article continues below

He said: "100 per cent, I think to be a sportsman you have to have that competitive streak, you have to be a winner, it hurts when you lose any game. Whether it be a board game or a World Cup final.

"FIFA is no different. I get pre-game jitters, I get nerves. I get tense if it is a tight game, I’m nervous, I’ve got sweaty palms. It’s similar to a normal game, it’s no different and you just want to win anything you take part in.

"I hate losing. It really does affect my mood. When you’re preparing for a win and you’re expecting a win, you believe you’re going to win no matter what you do. When you do win it’s like, ‘right, I won this one, onto the next one’, but when you lose it’s different because you’re not expecting it, it does affect you a bit more."