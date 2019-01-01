'We must learn from our mistakes' - Sporting Braga's Chinaza Uchendu shifts focus to PSG

The Minho Warriors bowed to Benfica in Sunday's Portuguese Super Cup, but the Nigerian is aiming for to bounce back on Thursday

Chinaza Uchendu believes Braga must learn from their mistakes when they host in a Uefa Women's Round of 32, first-leg tie this week.

Miguel Santos' ladies failed to defend the Portuguese Super Cup title they won last season after suffering a 1-0 defeat to at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Sunday.

Braga had earlier suffered a 4-2 loss to Benfica in the Portuguese Women's Cup before they became 's Liga BPI champions for the first time in the club's history in May.

In August, the Portuguese champions breezed past Sturm Graz, Apollon Limassol and Rigas in the play-offs and were rewarded with a Round of 32 date with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian, who moved to Portugal in July 2018, is disappointed by her side's Super Cup loss but she said they will make amends against the French giants in Tondela on Thursday.

"I feel really bad about our loss because I was positive we were going to win but we lost concentration three minutes into the second half and that cost us the Cup," Uchendu told Goal.

"We've lost a title and it's normal to feel bad about it as a team but we won't dwell on that. That one is gone and we can't do anything about it, we have learnt from our mistakes and we will do better in our subsequent games, beginning against PSG.

"It was very important to me because that's what I'm here for, to win trophies and was also hoping I would make history with the team again by winning the Super Cup for the second time. Unfortunately, it didn't go well but there are still trophies to win in the future.



"Going up against PSG, personally I will do whatever I can to help the team. We all know it's going to be a tough game but as a team, we will give everything to make sure we get a positive result at the end of the day."

Braga will hope to continue their fairytale run on their maiden Champions League appearance and Uchendu is setting her sights on inspiring her side past Olivier Echouafni's side.